Cipia Secures Aftermarket Order to Serve 40,000 Vehicles of a World-Leading Express Delivery Fleet

TEL-AVIV, Israel, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia (TASE: CPIA), today announced that it has received an order for 40,000 licenses of its driver monitoring software, which will be integrated into an aftermarket fleet camera system to serve one of the world's largest express delivery companies.

Yehuda Holtzman, CEO of Cipia, said, "We are thrilled to see Cipia's advanced driver monitoring technology chosen to support one of the largest express delivery companies in the world. Our commitment to advancing road safety in the vehicle fleet industry is unwavering, and we are excited to bring our innovative solutions to the aftermarket industry".

The volume of deliveries in the U.S. is surging, with over 21 billion packages shipped annually. However, this increase in road hours has led to a rise in accidents. In 2022 alone, 5,837 large trucks were involved in fatal crashes, marking a 49% increase over the past decade. Many of these accidents could be prevented with a Driver Monitoring System (DMS) that alerts drivers when they are distracted or drowsy.

This order signifies a major advancement in Cipia's expansion into the US and global fleet aftermarket industry, showcasing the growing demand for robust AI based driver monitoring technology. The integration of Cipia's driver monitoring system will significantly enhance the safety and operational efficiency of this leading fleet and beyond.

About Cipia:

Cipia is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company's product lineup includes Driver Sense (driver monitoring system), Cabin Sense (driver and occupancy monitoring system) and Cipia-FS10, a video telematics and driver monitoring solution for telematics service providers and fleets.

Over a decade of research and development stand behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology, which has been selected by OEMs globally and serves vehicles on the roads today.

To date, Cipia holds 67 design wins across 11 car manufacturers in the US, Europe and China.

For more information on Cipia's aftermarket solution, visit: https://fs10.cipia.com/

Cipia Company Contact:

Liat Rostock

[email protected]

Lazer Cohen

[email protected]

347-753-8256

SOURCE Cipia