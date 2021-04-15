cnvrg.io Collaborates with Lenovo on End to End AI Solution for Scalable MLOps and AI training

Collaboration with Lenovo delivers a unified AI platform with cnvrg.io Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) software and Lenovo ThinkSystem AI-Ready Servers

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- cnvrg.io, the leading operating system for machine learning, along with Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, today announce the release of their end to end AI solution built to enable enterprise AI. MLOps control center - cnvrg.io bundled with Lenovo ThinkSystem AI-Ready servers creates a managed, coordinated and easy solution to consume machine learning (ML) infrastructure. The integrated solution delivers a proven enterprise-grade ML lifecycle platform that increases data science productivity, accelerates AI workflows, and improves accessibility and utilization of AI infrastructure.

Despite extraordinary advancements in the field, Machine Learning and Deep Learning have seen slow adoption in the enterprise. It's reported that nearly 80% of enterprises fail to scale AI deployments across the organization. Data scientists are forced to spend more than half of their time on non-data science tasks and managing disconnected infrastructures. Deploying and maintaining ML solutions at scale demands a unified MLOps platform to operationalize the full ML lifecycle from research to production. cnvrg.io and Lenovo AI-ready servers deliver a unified hardware and software solution for Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning (DL) MLOps.

The cnvrg.io platform, running on Lenovo ThinkSystem AI-Ready servers provides data scientists with a unified environment to build, deploy and manage ML and DL workloads, develop and innovate new models, and deploy and monitor models on top of the Lenovo AI purpose built solutions. cnvrg.io supports data scientists at every stage of the AI lifecycle, delivering solutions to enhance research through to production. The collaborative solution between cnvrg.io and Lenovo also provides a single place for IT engineers, DevOps engineers, ML engineers, data scientists and researchers to collaborate, share and achieve AI-driven results. With cnvrg.io and Lenovo, data scientists can build dynamic end-to-end ML/DL solutions on heterogeneous compute by running different tasks on maximized CPU and GPUs.

The cnvrg.io and Lenovo unified AI solution is leading enterprise AI by delivering a scalable MLOps solution on Lenovo ThinkSystem AI-ready servers. The solution is built to enable frictionless enterprise AI with:

The cnvrg.io data science platform is tested and optimized to run on Lenovo ThinkSystem AI-Ready servers; both CPU based and GPU based platforms are supported.

To learn more you can reference the solution brief

About cnvrg.io

cnvrg.io is an AI OS, transforming the way enterprises manage, scale and accelerate AI and data science development from research to production. The code-first platform is built by data scientists, for data scientists and offers unrivaled flexibility to run on-premise or cloud. From advanced MLOps to continual learning, cnvrg.io brings top of the line technology to data science teams so they can spend less time on DevOps and focus on the real magic - algorithms. Since using cnvrg.io, teams across industries have gotten more models to production resulting in increased business value.

