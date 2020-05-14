cnvrg.io Data Science Platform Certified by NVIDIA DGX-Ready Software Program

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- cnvrg.io today announced that its data science platform has been successfully certified for the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Software program . The cnvrg.io enterprise data science platform simplifies model management with MLOps and continual machine learning automation. After intensive testing and evaluation the solution is now certified to run on all NVIDIA DGX™ systems, including the newly announced NVIDIA DGX A100 , and will dramatically increase its ability to support the unique demands of deep learning and machine learning workloads.

Enterprises across industries are tapping into the power of AI to drive better business outcomes. NVIDIA DGX systems offer enterprises a streamlined path to AI infrastructure that accelerates deployments and simplifies ongoing operations. The NVIDIA DGX-Ready Software program complements DGX deployments by accelerating AI data pipelines and workflows, and increasing accessibility and utilization of DGX resources.

As a DGX-Ready Software program partner, cnvrg.io offers DGX deployments the following features:



End-to-end tracking and monitoring capabilities

Native Kubernetes and meta-scheduler

Integration with NVIDIA NGC GPU-optimized containers

100% resource utilization with advanced compute querying and autoscale

NVIDIA GPU dashboard to optimize and manage resources

"We see a significant need for data science pipeline management at scale for customers using on-premises NVIDIA DGX systems and cnvrg.io is the answer," said Yochay Ettun, CEO and co-founder of cnvrg.io. "As data science professionals ourselves, we've built cnvrg.io to help ML professionals minimize complexity with MLOps, so they can focus on the real magic — algorithms."

"cnvrg.io tools help unleash the full potential of NVIDIA DGX-based AI infrastructure and contributes significantly to the DGX customer experience," said John Barco, senior director of DGX software product management at NVIDIA.

cnvrg.io can be directly installed via the NGC container registry. CORE — a light version of cnvrg.io — is now available free of charge, and can be installed on-premises or in a cloud environment. Schedule a demo of the platform on cnvrg.io's website: cnvrg.io/start.

About cnvrg.io

cnvrg.io is an AI OS, transforming the way enterprises manage, scale and accelerate AI and data science development from research to production. The code-first platform is built by data scientists, for data scientists and offers unrivaled flexibility to run on-premise or cloud. From advanced MLOps to continual learning, cnvrg.io brings top of the line technology to data science teams so they can spend less time on DevOps and focus on the real magic - algorithms. Since using cnvrg.io, teams across industries have gotten more models to production resulting in increased business value.

SOURCE cnvrg.io

Related Links

https://cnvrg.io/

