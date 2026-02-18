Co-operators Selects Sapiens for Life Insurance Advisor Journeys

Sapiens' solutions offer advanced digital application and illustration capabilities for a customer-first ecosystem that will optimize the customer acquisition process

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (Sapiens), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced that Co-operators, one of Canada's top insurance and financial services organizations, has signed an agreement with Sapiens.

Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens DataSuite power a next-generation life insurance advisor journey and modernize the advisor ecosystem to deliver a faster, more intuitive, data-driven advisor experience.

Sapiens offers cloud-native, modern advisor practices, backed by deep industry expertise, and strong analytics-based insights. A consultative approach; scalable platform; and the ability to improve advisor efficiency, compliance, and growth, make Sapiens a clear partner for a future-ready distribution strategy.

Sapiens' technology optimizes customer acquisition processes by integrating illustration and application capabilities into a single, easy-to-use system for agents and MGAs, eliminating redundant data entry and manual steps. It provides enhanced data analytics and reporting, putting actionable insights and KPIs directly in the hands of agents and the field force, to monitor and improve their respective performance.

"Co-operators prides itself on personalized, holistic advice – when we make it easier for advisors to do business, we're freeing up their capacity to provide expert value to their clients," said Paul Gobeil, Co-operators VP of Individual Insurance & Wealth Management and Chief Actuary, Life. "By simplifying customer acquisition and improving access to performance insights, we're creating a more efficient, intelligent foundation to support our growth. Sapiens had a clear understanding of our business challenges and a collaborative approach that gave us confidence they could support our strategy."

"We are pleased to partner with Co-operators," said Yariv Hasar, North America President, Sapiens. "Sapiens' solutions provide high business value for our customer, including increased efficiency, improved advisor experience, and better-informed decision-making in specialized insurance channels."

