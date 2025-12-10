Code Blue Launches Blue Castle - A Breakthrough AI System for Real-Time Cyber Crisis Management

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli cyber firm Code Blue today announces the launch of Blue Castle, a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence system designed to manage cyber crises in real time.

The system is built on insights from more than 1,000 real-world cyber incidents handled by the company in recent years.

Blue Castle, which will be unveiled during an innovation session at the International Cyber Conference in Tel Aviv, marks a new era in cyber crisis management - one where rapid, data-driven, and professional decision-making replaces prolonged uncertainty during high-impact cyberattacks.

For the first time, organizations of all sizes can leverage a dedicated, intelligent "Crisis Agent," trained on real incidents, capable of providing real-time recommendations while navigating complex and hostile digital environments.

Blue Castle's AI agents turn decades of global crisis expertise into actionable insights, powered by a decision-making model designed for high-pressure situations and grounded in proven knowledge.

Blue Castle transforms cyber threats into manageable operational dilemmas and equips decision-makers with actionable, high-pressure-ready tools.

Refael Franco, Founder & CEO of Code Blue, said:

"Blue Castle marks a new age where decision-making and response time shift from burden to asset. The future of cyber crisis management is a trained, intelligent agent that supports real-time decision-making and can manage multiple incidents simultaneously. AI acts as an analytical force multiplier alongside human experts. Organizations don't fail because of technology - they fail because decisions are made too late or without adequate information. Blue Castle converts crisis decision-making from a reactive battle into a structured, data-driven process that reduces chaos, saves millions, and protects reputation. This system doesn't just answer questions - it thinks like a real crisis manager under pressure"

The system will be presented for the first time to industry leaders, defense organizations, government representatives, and leading technology bodies from Israel and abroad. It will gradually become available to Code Blue clients and additional organizations worldwide.

The future of cyber crisis management is not only about preventing breaches - it is about maintaining leadership even when an organization comes under attack. In an era where every minute of downtime translates into business and strategic loss, combining operational AI with professional crisis management creates a competitive advantage that nations, enterprises, and critical infrastructure providers cannot afford to ignore.

