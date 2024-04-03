CodiumAI Rolls Out AI Coding Agent to Half a Million Software Developers

The generative AI agent proactively assists developers with reviews, testing, and guidance on best practices to help improve software quality

TEL-AVIV, Israel, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CodiumAI , a generative AI company helping developers create high-quality code faster, announced today the deployment of a proactive AI Agent to all 500K users of its software development tools. The semi-autonomous solution works in tandem with popular code completion tools to enhance the quality of AI-generated code, by proactively suggesting improvements to developers as they code. Alongside the agent, CodiumAI is also releasing its own code completion tool that emphasizes code integrity.

Code generation, powered by generative AI, is ubiquitous with 92% of developers already using AI tools to assist in writing code. But there is more to a developer's role than just writing code. Creating accurate documentation, improving existing code, and exhaustive testing are cornerstones of the profession and are overlooked by current AI assistant technology. While AI assistants are helping developers to write code quicker, there are nagging concerns that they could make software quality issues worse — a problem that reportedly cost $2.41 trillion in 2022 alone.

The Codiumate Agent provides an integrated and proactive solution to the software quality challenges facing developers. The semi-autonomous coding agent runs alongside developers as they work, suggesting relevant tests, drafting documentation, and identifying code duplicates without prompting. By offering assistance to developers that complements popular code completion tools, the AI Agent empowers them to not only code faster but to create higher quality code. Designed to enhance CodiumAI's existing code integrity and testing offering, the agent brings proactive testing and validation directly into their existing development environment to supercharge AI-powered coding.

"While coding assistants like GitHub Copilot are extremely popular, more and more developers are insisting on capabilities beyond what is available," said CodiumAI CEO and co-founder Itamar Friedman. "Developers want AI to help them with the often tedious tasks that are critical to ensuring code quality and correctness, and these go beyond just writing code. We at CodiumAI are looking to an Agentic future where busy developers will team up with agents to improve coding quality and processes. Integrated agents will be there every step of the way, offering insights, recommendations and solutions proactively."

This announcement builds upon the recent success of CodiumAI's AlphaCodium research, which proposed a new approach to code generation by LLMs, one built upon a test-based, multi-stage iterative flow to solve code problems. AlphaCodium's performance on the CodeContests benchmark showed that its performance improved GPT-4's accuracy from 19% to 44%.

Try the coding agent now by installing Codiumate for VS Code or JetBrains IDEs at https://www.codium.ai

About CodiumAI

CodiumAI is a rapidly growing code integrity solution provider that analyzes code and generates meaningful tests to catch bugs before they reach production. Headquartered in Israel, CodiumAI is funded by world-renowned investors such as TLV Partners and Vine Ventures and angel investors from Snyk, OpenAI, and VMware. For more information, visit codium.ai

