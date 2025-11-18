COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES DATE FOR 2025 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

CollPlant

18 Nov, 2025, 14:00 IST

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CollPlant Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: CLGN), a regenerative and aesthetics medicine company developing innovative technologies and products based on its non-animal-derived, rhCollagen for tissue regeneration and medical aesthetics, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, before the opening of the U.S. financial markets.

About CollPlant

CollPlant is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company ushering in a new era of medical solutions with a focus on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, tissue repair and medical aesthetics. The Company's products are based on its rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) produced with CollPlant's proprietary plant-based genetic engineering technology. These products address indications for the diverse fields of tissue repair, aesthetics, and organ manufacturing.

In 2021, CollPlant entered into a development and global commercialization agreement for dermal and soft tissue fillers with Allergan, an AbbVie company, the global leader in the dermal filler market.

For more information about CollPlant, visit http://www.collplant.com

Contacts

CollPlant:
Eran Rotem   
Deputy CEO & CFO
Tel: +972-73-2325600
Email: [email protected]  

Investors:
Daniel Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected] 

SOURCE CollPlant

