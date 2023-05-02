CommBox accelerates the autonomous customer experience revolution with the integration of generative AI from ChatGPT

At the same time, the enterprise is under great pressure to meet these expectations and to do so on every channel of interaction, while driving down costs and increasing operational efficiency.

Integrating ChatGPT's generative AI capabilities into the CommBox platform enables the enterprise with new capabilities for achieving these goals. For example, now they can leverage automated summary report generation, covering the entire customer conversation, with both human and automated agents and across every digital channel of interaction. The summary is presented to the relevant agent with action items for follow up, escalation, resolution, or lessons learned.

This powerful new AI-driven capability enables consumers to get inquiries addressed faster and more accurately than ever, as it eliminates the overhead of manual summaries. This way, agents can focus on the right and needed next steps for delivering more value and securing customer satisfaction.

Moreover, by seamlessly integrating with the existing CRM system, the organization can keep this strategic business data for gaining insights and optimizing CX even further.

Dvir Hoffman, Chief Product Officer at CommBox, said: "ChatGPT is a perfect fit for the AI-driven capabilities of our platform. With our unique omnichannel architecture we can quickly and seamlessly integrate and leverage multiple AI technologies for even greater autonomy. The company is gearing up to introduce more such cutting-edge innovations throughout the year, to significantly enhance our customers' experience and take them to the realm of autonomous CX."

Yaniv Hakim, Founder and CEO of CommBox, noted: "These are exciting times for the world of customer experience. With our platform, organizations are already managing as much as 85% of their customer conversations without a human agent, and are increasing customer satisfaction by as much as 60%, while profoundly reducing costs. This integration with ChatGPT demonstrates our commitment to continually bringing innovation that empowers the enterprise to maximize the value of AI and which accelerates the autonomous customer experience revolution."

About CommBox

CommBox is revolutionizing how brands connect with customers by eliminating the old paradigm of live agent intervention for every customer engagement and replacing it with autonomous CX.

With the first and only AI-driven autonomous customer communication platform, CommBox enables hundreds of the world's leading brands to deliver a complete, smart, and personalized experience, on their suite of digital channels already in use, and to automate human-driven operations as well as the bulk of repetitive inquiries with powerful AI and deep automation. The result is greater customer satisfaction and loyalty, increased agent productivity, higher conversion rates, and a unique opportunity to grow the business like never before.

CommBox was founded in 2013. It has a global presence with headquarters in Israel, and is proud to drive innovation that has served over 50 million experiences and growing, setting the new standard for customer communications in the digital age. CommBox is backed by US equity fund PSG. To learn more, visit us at https://www.commbox.io/

