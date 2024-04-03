Compugen to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOLON, Israel, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) (TASE: CGEN) a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in April:

23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 8:00 AM ET

Location: Virtual

Format: Presentation

Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024, at 9:00 AM ET

Location: Virtual

Format: Panel: Novel Immune Checkpoints - There's more than one way to stimulate a T-cell

Live webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Compugen's website at www.cgen.com. Live webcast of the panel and a replay will be available by contacting your representative at Canaccord Genuity.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive computational discovery capabilities to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. Compugen has developed two proprietary product candidates: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody and COM902, a potential best-in-class antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid tumors. Compugen also has a clinical stage partnered program, rilvegostomig (previously AZD2936), a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody where the TIGIT component is derived from Compugen's clinical stage anti-TIGIT antibody, COM902, in Phase 3 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bispecific and multispecific antibodies. In addition, Compugen's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology programs consists of programs aiming to address various mechanisms of immune resistance, of which the most advanced program, in IND enabling studies is COM503, which is licensed to Gilead. COM503 is a potential first-in-class, high affinity antibody which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18, thereby freeing natural IL-18 in the tumor microenvironment to inhibit cancer growth. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

Company contact:

Yvonne Naughton, Ph.D.

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 (628) 241-0071

