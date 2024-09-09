Compugen to Present at Single Cell Genomics 2024 Conference

HOLON, Israel, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN) (TASE: CGEN) a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, today announced that Dr. Roy Granit, Head of Computational Discovery at Compugen will present a poster on applying AI to gain insights into the novel immune checkpoint PVRIG through single-cell and spatial transcriptomics at the Single Cell Genomics 2024 conference taking place between September 16-18, 2024, Corinthia, Greece.

Additional biological insights characterizing the uniqueness of the novel immune checkpoint PVRIG discovered by Compugen, were generated using Compugen's AI/ML-powered computational discovery platform, recently branded as UnigenTM. The data further support previous findings that PVRIG inhibition may be differentiated from other immune checkpoints and may have the potential to induce anti-tumor activity in indications previously refractory to immunotherapy.

Poster presentation details:

Poster title: Applying AI to Gain Insights into the Novel Immune Checkpoint PVRIG Through Single-Cell and Spatial Transcriptomics

Poster number: 40

Presenter: Roy Granit, Ph.D., Head of Computational Discovery, Compugen Ltd.

Date: Monday, September 16, 2024

The poster will be available on the publications section of Compugen's website, www.cgen.com, following presentation.

About Unigen™

Compugen has been at the forefront of decoding cancer biology, with its AI/ML powered predictive computational discovery platform, recently branded as Unigen™. Unigen™ is Compugen's code-to-cure, flexible-loop platform for the computational prediction of novel drug target discovery and development of cancer immunotherapy. Unigen™ combines Compugen's deep scientific knowledge, AI/ML predictive algorithms and a cloud-based, technology-agnostic platform integrating a variety of biological data such as multi-omics, single-cell RNA sequencing and spatial omics data. The outcomes from Compugen's preclinical and clinical trials enrich the proprietary knowledgebase to discover additional novel drug targets and further understand complex biology. To date, Unigen™ has yielded multiple novel immuno-oncology drug targets, potential first- or best-in-class clinical stage immuno-oncology programs, validating partnerships with multiple pharmaceutical companies and undisclosed programs in its early-stage pipeline.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive computational discovery platform (UnigenTM) to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. Compugen has two proprietary product candidates in Phase 1 development: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody and COM902, a potential best-in-class antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid tumors. Rilvegostomig, a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody where the TIGIT component is derived from Compugen's clinical stage anti-TIGIT antibody, COM902, is in Phase 3 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bispecific and multispecific antibodies. In addition, the Company's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology programs consists of programs aiming to address various mechanisms of immune resistance, of which the most advanced program, COM503, a potential first-in-class, high affinity anti-IL-18 binding protein antibody, which has been granted IND clearance from the FDA, is licensed to Gilead. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

