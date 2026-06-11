Compugen to Present Phase 1 MAIA-Ovarian Trial-in-Progress Poster at ESMO Gynaecological Cancers Congress 2026

HOLON, Israel, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) (TASE: CGEN) a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in predictive computational drug target discovery powered by AI/ML, today announced that it will present a trial-in-progress poster on the MAIA-ovarian Phase 1 study of COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, at the ESMO Gynaecological Cancers Congress 2026, taking place from June 17 to June 19, 2026, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Poster details:

Title: MAIA-ovarian (NCT06888921) Adaptive Platform Clinical Trial to Evaluate Safety and Efficacy of COM701 Maintenance Treatment in Relapsed Platinum Sensitive Ovarian Cancer (PSOC)

Speaker: Dr. Oladapo Yeku, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, U.S.

Poster presentation number: 170

Date and time of poster presentation: June 18, 2026, 12:45 - 13:30 CEST

Following the presentation, the poster will be available in the publications section of Compugen's website, www.cgen.com

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing Unigen™, its AI/ML powered computational discovery platform, to identify novel drug targets and to develop therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapies. Compugen's innovative immuno-oncology pipeline consists of four clinical-stage programs: COM701, COM902, rilvegostomig and GS-0321 (previously COM503). COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, and COM902, an anti-TIGIT antibody, have been evaluated for the treatment of solid tumors as monotherapy and in combinations. Currently, we are conducting a blinded randomized ovarian cancer platform trial evaluating COM701 as a single agent in maintenance therapy in relapsed platinum sensitive ovarian cancer (named MAIA-ovarian trial). Rilvegostomig, a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody with a TIGIT component that is derived from COM902 program, is being developed by AstraZeneca pursuant to an exclusive license agreement between us and AstraZeneca and is being evaluated in multiple Phase 3, Phase 2 and Phase 1 clinical trials. GS-0321 (previously COM503), Compugen's potential first-in-class high affinity antibody, which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18, is licensed to Gilead and is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial that we are conducting. In addition, Compugen's has an early-stage immuno-oncology pipeline consists of research programs aiming to address various mechanisms to enhance anti-cancer immunity. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

Company contact:

Lindsey Trickett

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 (628) 241-0071

SOURCE Compugen Ltd.