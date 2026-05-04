Compugen to Release First Quarter 2026 Results on Monday, May 18, 2026

HOLON, Israel, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) (TASE: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational drug target discovery powered by AI/ML, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2026 financial results on Monday, May 18, 2026, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:30 AM ET.

To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial 1-866-744-5399 from the U.S., or +972-3-918-0644 internationally. The call will be available via live webcast through Compugen's website, which is located at the following link.

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing Unigen™, its AI/ML powered computational discovery platform, to identify novel drug targets and to develop therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapies. Compugen's innovative immuno-oncology pipeline consists of four clinical-stage programs: COM701, COM902, rilvegostomig and GS-0321 (previously COM503). COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, and COM902, a potential best-in-class therapeutic anti-TIGIT antibody, have been evaluated for the treatment of solid tumors as monotherapy and in combinations of dual (PVRIG/PD-1, PVRIG/TIGIT) and triple (PVRIG/PD-1/TIGIT) blockade. Currently, the only clinical trial we sponsor and are conducting is a blinded randomized ovarian cancer platform trial evaluating COM701 as a single agent in maintenance therapy in relapsed platinum sensitive ovarian cancer (named MAIA-ovarian trial). Rilvegostomig, a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody with a TIGIT component that is derived from COM902 program, is being developed by AstraZeneca pursuant to an exclusive license agreement between us and AstraZeneca and is being evaluated in multiple Phase 3, Phase 2 and Phase 1 clinical trials. GS-0321 (previously COM503), Compugen's potential first-in-class high affinity antibody, which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18, is licensed to Gilead and is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial that we sponsor and are conducting. In addition, Compugen's has an early-stage immuno-oncology pipeline consists of research programs aiming to address various mechanisms to enhance anti-cancer immunity. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

Company Contact:

Investor relations

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 (628) 241-0071

SOURCE Compugen Ltd.