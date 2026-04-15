Supplement innovator launches collection of botanical gummies tailored to support women's wellness across the lifecycle

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gummy supplement innovator TopGum Industries, Ltd. (TASE: TPGM) unveils its new line of gummy infusions designed specifically for women. The collection of seven formulations caters to the evolving needs of women throughout every phase of life, from teens to menopause and beyond. The wellness treats will be on display at Vitafoods Europe 2026 in Barcelona, booth #3G88.

Latest trends in functional gummies

Concentrated Shatavari Nutraceutical Gummy Leads TopGum’s New Women’s Collection

At the heart of TopGum's collection is its SRI-81™ shatavari (Asparagus racemocas) gummy with vitamin D. Each naturally flavored cherry chew packs in 150mg clinically endorsed SRI-80 shatavari root extract combined with 5mcg vitamin D. Labelled the "Queen of Herbs" in Ayurveda, shatavari is a purported adaptogen prized traditionally for its ability to support women through hormonal transitions, particularly menopause. Vitamin D also is well-studied for its support of overall immune health and plays a critical role in supporting bone density (a key concern during menopause).

"Our new women's health line designed by women for women, enables nutraceutical brands to launch no added sugar gummy supplements without compromising flavor or texture," affirms Eyal Shohat, CEO of TopGum. "Our pectin-based gummies are plant-based alternatives to gelatin, offering improved stability and clean-label positioning. By delivering high-strength doses of such venerated botanicals in a flavorful fruity gummy, we provide a nutraceutical that is as effective as it is indulgent."

The heart-shaped gummy boasts a deep red color, where dark cherry flavor meets the earthy notes of shatavari root. Thanks to TopGum's high-dose infusion capabilities, this formula delivers a significant 300mg of shatavari in just two-gummy serving—an amount clinically shown to help ease menopause symptoms and supporting new mothers through postpartum recovery and in boosting milk volume during lactation.

Women's needs take center stage

Women's health is evolving from a traditionally neglected niche into a prominent category within the global supplement industry. This segment is currently valued at around $60 billion in annual sales, having logged 25% growth since 2020. Leading retailers reported a 22% year-over-year increase in women's health supplement sales.

"This shift reflects a more proactive mindset among women—particularly Millennials—who are demanding evidence-based support as they navigate their life stages. In response, brands are beginning to address the unmet needs of women with targeted innovations addressing PMS, fertility, menopause, gut health, and more. TopGum is a trusted partner, helping brands fulfill these aspirations in the form of delicious gummies," explains Shohat.

PMS relief in a gummy

Another highlight in TopGum's women's only collection, is a PMS relief gummy. This synergistic formula combines Chaste Tree berry extract (Vitex agnus-castus) with magnesium and vitamin B 6 , crafted to help ease some of the physical tension and emotional fluctuations associated with premenstrual syndrome. Chaste Tree berry extract has been clinically shown to help reduce common PMS symptoms, including cramping, irritability, and headaches. Likewise, magnesium—a touted muscle relaxer—also helps alleviate cramps and works synergistically with vitamin B 6 , to help support mood and relieve anxiety, enhancing the body's ability to manage monthly stress.

This raspberry lemonade flavored gummy is designed to satisfy the common PMS driven sweet-sour craving. "After examining the needs of consumers at a holistic level, we carefully choose the flavors and gummy matrix that complement the active ingredients to deliver the best user experience," notes Jennifer Toomey, Head of New Product Development for TopGum USA.

The collection also features a gummy formulation targeting nausea, whether brought on by morning sickness, hormonal imbalances, or motion. This soothing gummy infusion of 25mg of a standardized ginger extract helps calm the digestive system while delighting the senses. This formula pairs the ginger with vitamin B 6 , which plays a key role in balancing the neurological signals that can trigger the sensation of nausea.

The ginger extract comes through in the flavor, where zesty citrus notes are added to create a vibrant citrus and ginger spice synergy. A hallmark of TopGum's gummy matrix is the use of a proprietary Gummiceutical™ fiber-based sweeting system that can replace or reduce white sugar. This specific creation is sweetened with sugar as a simple carbohydrate that is less gut stimulating.

"Each formulation in this collection has been meticulously curated to support women through every defining stage of their lifecycle, and is guided by thought and a science-driven approach to wellness," adds Toomey. "The line also includes a formula targeting urinary tract infections, where the active cranberry extract also naturally contributes to its flavor appeal, as well as a prenatal chew, high dose magnesium, and potent iron."

Come and taste our new Women's Health collection at Vitafoods Europe 2026 in Barcelona at booth #3G88.

About TopGum

TopGum Industries is B2B manufacturer of functional gummy supplements, operating multiple manufacturing facilities worldwide. The company develops and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of private-label nutraceutical gummies, which are the result of years of intensive R&D and continuous investment in state-of-the-art, GMP- and UL-qualified manufacturing facilities. The company partners with leading dietary supplement and wellness brands, supplying pectin-based gummy solutions to customers in more than 20 countries globally. TopGum adheres to the highest standards of safety and quality. All products are nut-free, lactose-free, and gluten-free, and are certified kosher and halal.

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SOURCE TopGum Industries, Inc.