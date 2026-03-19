Conifers Expands CognitiveSOC™ to Bring Transparent, Governed AI Investigations to Modern Security Operations

Expanded AI SOC platform acts as a force multiplier by using customer-specific knowledge to deliver deeper, more transparent investigations of multi-tier threats

DALLAS, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conifers, the agentic AI SOC platform transforming modern Security Operations Centers (SOCs), today announced an expansion of its CognitiveSOC™ platform. The new release introduces capabilities designed to make AI-driven threat investigations transparent, governed, and defensible, giving enterprises and managed security service providers (MSSPs) the visibility and control required to confidently adopt AI in the SOC.

Unlike other SOC automation tools that rely on pre-set workflows, opaque reasoning, or focus primarily on Tier 1 triage, CognitiveSOC performs dynamic, contextual investigations using each organization's institutional knowledge, including historical investigation data, analyst behaviors, and operational risk tolerance. By learning how experienced analysts investigate threats, it enables deeper and more consistent multi-tier investigations while providing clear evidence trails and reasoning that analysts can validate and trust.

"AI in the SOC can't be a black box," said Tom Findling, CEO and co-founder of Conifers.ai. "Security teams need investigations that reflect how their organization operates and clearly explain the reasoning behind every conclusion. With this expansion of CognitiveSOC, we're bringing transparent, governed AI investigations to the SOC so teams can confidently scale investigations without sacrificing control or accountability."

The latest release of CognitiveSOC is designed for security teams that need more than faster triage and alert handling. Every step of the investigation includes a defensible evidence chain, reasoning trace, and auditable decision record — allowing analysts to understand, validate, and explore results in greater depth.

Additional capabilities introduced in the CognitiveSOC platform include:

Transparent, evidence-based investigations

Surface the context and reasoning behind outcomes so analysts can quickly validate findings and defend decisions.

Surface the context and reasoning behind outcomes so analysts can quickly validate findings and defend decisions. "Ask Conifers" interactive investigations

Enable analysts to explore investigation findings and accelerate incident response and remediation.

Enable analysts to explore investigation findings and accelerate incident response and remediation. Governed AI operations

Apply guardrails to ensure investigations align with enterprise-grade governance standards and compliance.

Conifers recently received recognition by Gartner® as the Company to Beat in the Report "AI Vendor Race: Conifers Is the Company to Beat in AI SOC Agents for Threat Investigation," December 2025.

Conifers will be attending RSAC in San Francisco from March 23-26, 2026.

Learn more about the Conifers AI SOC platform here.

About Conifers

Conifers is transforming security operations centers (SOCs) with CognitiveSOC™, its AI SOC platform, enabling enterprises and MSSPs to achieve SOC excellence. By leveraging agentic AI, Conifers helps security teams investigate complex, multi-tier incidents with transparency, speed, accuracy, and trust. Led by seasoned cybersecurity leaders and backed by SYN Ventures, PICUS Capital, Washington Harbour Partners, and others, the company brings deep industry knowledge and innovation to an increasingly AI-driven threat landscape. Learn more at www.conifers.ai.

Media Contact:

Rachel Glaser

White City PR for Conifers

[email protected]

SOURCE Conifers AI