Conifers Introduces Resilient Cyber Defense for the Frontier Model Era

Built for the frontier model era, the Resilient Cyber Defense platform evolves the AI SOC beyond investigation and triage into a governed operating layer that enables defenders to detect, investigate, contain, and adapt at machine speed.

DALLAS and TEL AVIV, Israel, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conifers, developer of the CognitiveSOC™ Agentic Cyber Defense platform, today introduced Resilient Cyber Defense, a new operating model for security operations built for machine-speed defense. CognitiveSOC delivers the connected capabilities behind Resilient Cyber Defense, helping security organizations continuously evolve their defenses, operationalize intelligence, and achieve the cyber resilience required for the frontier model era.

The risk model has changed. Autonomous agents built on frontier models can discover vulnerabilities, gain access, and move across systems at machine speed, causing material impact without malicious intent. As those capabilities become broadly accessible through open-weight models and private deployments, the absence of intent is no longer a meaningful safety signal. Security operations can no longer rely on disconnected tools, siloed functions, and manual handoffs to keep pace with rapidly evolving threats.

Resilient Cyber Defense connects threat intelligence, threat hunting, detection engineering, investigation, and remediation into a unified operating model. Rather than operating as separate functions, each continuously informs the others, enabling the entire defense to adapt as threats, risk, and the environment change.

Underpinning this operating layer is institutional intelligence, a continuously evolving understanding of each organization's environment, risk, and operations. This allows the platform to distinguish what matters from what doesn't, continuously adapt the organization's defenses, and recommend or execute governed actions with organization-specific context. Machine-speed execution remains governed by human-defined authority. Security teams define the platform's permissions, policies, approval thresholds, and guardrails, while consequential actions remain under human oversight.

"When threats operate at machine speed, the entire security operation has to evolve with them," said Tom Findling, CEO and co-founder of Conifers. "Faster response is important, but speed alone is not enough. Security operations must become connected, context-aware, and able to continuously adapt as threats and environments change. Time to adapt is becoming one of the most important measures of cyber resilience."

During a production evaluation of the Resilient Cyber Defense operating model at a 60,000-person organization, Conifers uncovered six active compromises that had gone undetected by existing tools and analysts, while reducing the median time from detection through investigation, containment, and validation to less than ten minutes.

Across a dataset of nearly 500,000 investigations, CognitiveSOC achieved more than 99% accuracy, with an average investigation time of approximately four minutes. With integrations across more than 90 security technologies, the platform fits within an organization's existing environment and can begin delivering value in as little as two to four hours.

Resilient Cyber Defense is available today.

About Conifers

Conifers delivers the Resilient Cyber Defense Platform, powered by institutional intelligence. Built on its CognitiveSOC™ agentic AI SOC platform, Conifers enables organizations to evolve their existing security operations into a continuously adapting operating layer capable of keeping pace with the frontier model era.

Learn more at www.conifers.ai.

Media Contact:

Rachel Glaser

White City PR for Conifers

[email protected]

SOURCE Conifers AI