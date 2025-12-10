Consumers report feeling lighter, more motivated, mindful, and happier with Montoloeder's Metabolaid® weight-control formulation

Lemon Verbena-Hibiscus Supports Weight Goals Through Body and Mind

Key takeaways

US-based consumer study suggests Metabolaid® exerts a positive impact on weight management, motivation, and emotional stability.

Participants show reduction in weight over 8-week assessment, with reduced bloating.

Participants report fewer cravings, less emotional eating, improved eating habits, and enduring motivation.

MADRID, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Results from a recent consumer study reveal Metabolaid®, a botanical blend formulated by Monteloeder, a SUANNUTRA S.L. company helps consumers take better control of their weight and stay on track. The proprietary botanical blend combines standardized extracts from hibiscus (Hibiscus sabdariffa) and Lemon verbena (Lippia citrodora) designed to work together to help regulate appetite and support optimum metabolic function.

Lemon Verbena-Hibiscus Supports Weight Goals Through Body and Mind

The US-based consumer study drew the opinions of 112 adult participants who took a 500mg daily dose of the botanical supplement for a period of eight weeks. They also completed a self-assessment questionnaire at the end of each week to document their progress.

The results indicated that Metabolaid® had a positive impact on participants' weight management journey and on how motivated and emotionally balanced they felt throughout the program. On a physical level, participants showed an overall weight reduction of around 3% by the end of the eight-week assessment. The weight changed in a slow-but-sustained downward trajectory. Improvements began to show already in the first week and continued through to week eight.

Four weeks into the assessment, participants reported noticeable increases in motivation and energy. Motivation to maintain healthier routines endured throughout the evaluation. Participants also reported fewer urges to snack due to boredom, stress, or sadness indicating greater control over emotional eating. They also expressed a sense of genuine progress and greater satisfaction with the protocol.

Less emotional eating, more motivation

Users noted improvements in their overall mindset, which is often associated with healthier eating habits and better weight-management. They reported having fewer food cravings and less hunger pangs between meals. More than 70% of participants felt that their eating habits had improved. This was characterized by experiencing greater control over snacking and an increased preference for healthier options, especially from the fourth week onwards.

The weight loss was accompanied by a notable decrease in feelings of bloating, as reported by about one third of participants. Daily supplementation with Metabolaid® also seemed to trigger the desire to engage in more active, health-forward daily routines. Around two thirds of users expressed feeling more energized and, after four weeks, reported they were exercising more engaging in sport or physical activity at least three times per week.

"A common complaint is that healthy eating routines are challenging to maintain," observes Mariana Ortega-Rufino, MS, Science Marketing Manager for SUANNUTRA. "Motivation often fades after the first weeks. Restrictive diets often backfire due to low energy, strong cravings, and increased stress, all of which make consistency difficult. This consumer study not only helped us better understand how people progress along their wellness journey but also highlighted how Metabolaid may inspire long-term adherence. Metabolaid® seems to offer its users an emotional lift which keeps their motivation strong in addition to its physical effects."

Staying on track

Metabolaid® is backed by 10 preclinical and clinical studies that included more than 450 volunteers, each study demonstrating its supportive role in areas related to weight control. Previous studies demonstrated that it may influence pathways associated with metabolism, including adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK), which is known to be involved in energy balance and satiety . It has also been shown to support a balanced gut microbiome owing to its prebiotic properties.

Two months of supplementation with the polyphenol-rich botanical composition has also been linked to more optimal GLP-1 levels, the gut hormone that has been receiving abundant attention lately. GLP-1 is a natural hormone produced in the body (usually after eating) that helps control blood sugar by instructing the pancreas to release insulin, and controls appetite by slowing down digestion and sending fullness signals to the brain.

"Following a string of clinical trials that uncovered the science behind Metabolaid®'s wellness benefits, we felt a consumer study would provide insights into the consumers perceptions of the product," informs Jonathan Jones, PhD, Chief R&D Officer for Monteloeder. "From their feedback we discovered Metabolaid®'s potential to support individuals along their weight-management journey by addressing both physical and emotional factors. It seems to be associated with fewer self-reported episodes of emotional-eating, while empowering users to make better lifestyle decisions, embrace healthier routines, and feel more positive about their daily eating patterns. These self-perceived shifts may contribute to behaviours that support long-term weight-management efforts."

About Monteloeder

Monteloeder contributes cutting-edge innovation and scientific rigor to the development of botanical health ingredients, and by featuring proprietary patented products supported by clinical studies. The company's portfolio has garnered international accolades in health and wellness, women health, and beauty from within. Monteloeder is a subsidiary of SUANNUTRA, which boasts a rich heritage of more than 125 years of combined experience in the European, US and Asian nutraceutical sector.

Company contact

Monteloeder, S.L., a subsidiary of SuanNutra

Mariana Ortega

Science Marketing Manager

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: www.suannutra.com

Press Contact

NutriPR

Liat Simha

Tel: +972-9-9742893

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @NutriPR_

Website: www.nutripr.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2842499/Monteloeder_SL_Lemon_Verbena_Hibiscus.jpg

SOURCE Monteloeder, S.L.