Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) Takes Center Stage as PenteraCon 2024 Kicks-Off

Pentera's flagship customer summit is headlined by keynote speakers Sir Alex Younger, Former Chief British Secret Intelligence Service, and Brett Johnson, The original Internet Godfather

BERLIN, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera, the leader in Automated Security Validation, today kicked-off the main plenary of its second-annual customer summit: PenteraCon. Customers from 25 Countries have gathered in Berlin to participate in the premier event for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM).

Today CTEM is fast becoming a top strategic priority in cybersecurity; organizations are moving away from managing vulnerabilities in a silo to managing their overall risk exposure. Over the three days of the summit Pentera's customer community will benefit from hands-on training and strategic discussions exploring all aspects of security validation practices that make CTEM strategies possible. The summit features an intensive Capture The Flag (CTF) exercise, practical roundtable sessions, as well as interactive workshops on topics including the path to ransomware readiness, AI in cybersecurity, and pentesting in the cloud.

"PenteraCon exemplifies our dedication to our expanding customer community, and we are thrilled to welcome our customers from over 25 countries," said Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pentera. "It's rare for a security vendor to have customers willing to travel thousands of miles and spend a week with our team, and it only encourages us to invest even more in them. The level of growth we've seen for PenteraCon, including a high percentage of repeat attendees, demonstrates the benefit the conference provides our community and reinforces the strategic value of automated security validation within their security stack."

PenteraCon 2024 is headlined by Sir Alex Younger, Former Chief British Secret Intelligence Service, and Brett Johnson, Former United States most wanted cybercriminal known as The Original Internet Godfather. Attendees will also hear from notable cybersecurity leaders including:

Yevgeny Dibrov, Co-Founder & CEO of Armis Security

Dan Amiga , Co-Founder & CTO at Island

, Co-Founder & CTO at Maya Horowitz , VP of Research at Check Point Software Technologies

Sergej Epp , CSO at Palo Alto Networks EMEA Central

For the event details and a complete speaker lineup, visit the PenteraCon official website .

