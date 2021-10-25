ControlUp Wins Gold for Best Product to the Reduce the Impact of COVID-19 at Globee® 2021 International Best in Business Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlUp , the industry leader in Digital Employee Experience management announced today that the Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named ControlUp a Gold winner in the 8th Annual 2021 International Best in Business Awards. ControlUp's employee Digital Experience Management platform was recognized as the Best Product to Reduce the Impact of COVID-19.

ControlUp allows IT administrators to centrally manage both their physical and virtual devices, automate tasks, troubleshoot issues remotely and in real time and automate critical updates to enable seamless access to corporate applications while working remotely.

After the outbreak of the pandemic, ControlUp customers were able to scale up quickly to handle thousands of home offices with the ability to ensure quick and easy access to corporate applications, while keeping load time to a minimum. This was especially critical for the healthcare industry where there was a huge increase in inquiries and requests due to the coronavirus, as well as virtual call centers that were opened immediately for retail, car and home rental, insurance, banking, and investment companies.

"Helping the work-from-anywhere enterprise deliver a great user experience is what customers expect from ControlUp", said Alexander Rublowsky, Executive Vice President of Marketing at ControlUp. "We are proud to have helped so many organizations around the world meet the changing needs of their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. This experience is now helping even more enterprises create the flexible, work-from-anywhere experiences that employees demand.

About the Globee® Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About ControlUp

ControlUp's Digital Employee Experience management platform gives IT increased visibility and control over employees' digital experience, no matter where they work—in the office, from home or on the road—or the type of workspace they use: virtual, physical or cloud. ControlUp analytics harnesses anonymous operational metadata from thousands of organizations to help IT and help desk teams make informative, data-driven decisions. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with R&D in Israel, ControlUp is backed by JVP and K1 Investment Management. For more information, visit us at www.controlup.com .

SOURCE ControlUp