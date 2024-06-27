Convergence of Cyber & AI Week: A Landmark Event in Technology Integration

The 2024 Cyber Week & AI Week underscored the significance of the convergence of cyber and AI technologies, highlighting their potential to reshape the world. It brought together diverse perspectives and expertise, creating a dynamic forum for exploring the future of innovation.

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The recently concluded 2024 Cyber Week & AI Week was a landmark event, bringing together leading international experts, industry leaders, investors and entrepreneurs. The combined event celebrated how the integration of these two fields has the potential to transform industries, economies and societies.

It is now 14 years since Cyber Week began at Tel Aviv University. The event was created back in 2010 in response to the need to educate government, industry and academia on the importance of working together to tackle cybersecurity risks. As a response to the increasing importance of AI technology, AI Week was launched in 2019. Both these events are hosted by the Blavatnik Interdisciplinary Cyber Research Center and the Yuval Ne'eman Workshop for Science Technology and Security, together with the Israel National Cyber Directorate. In light of the increasing convergence between cyber and artificial intelligence technologies, the events took place in a combined forum this year.

Prof. Isaac Ben-Israel, Chairman of Cyber Week & AI Week, Director of Blavatnik ICRC at Tel Aviv University, and known as the 'Father of Israeli Cyber,' highlighted the growing intersection between the fields: "The growth of AI is bringing together with it a necessary growth in cybersecurity technology. While AI has numerous applications beyond cybersecurity, its algorithms are increasingly used to both defend and challenge our systems - a dynamic we call 'AI vs. AI.' This dual use creates significant overlaps, making our dependence on interconnected computer systems a vulnerability to cyber attacks."

Former Prime Minister of Israel and tech enthusiast, Naftali Bennett, was a keynote speaker at the event, who emphasized Israel's strategic growth fueled by innovation and resilience, stressing the importance of driving change and fostering innovation among Israel's diverse population. He highlighted the nation's human capital as its most valuable resource, especially in an era of rapid AI advancements. Bennett envisioned a future of sustained growth and success, emphasizing the transformative potential of integrating the strengths of the ultra-Orthodox Haredi population, the Arab-Israeli community, and the global Jewish diaspora. He affirmed, "When you pour these three channels into our engine, you're going to get a steaming engine for the next fifty years."

The resilience of the cyber and AI ecosystem was a recurring theme, with many speakers highlighting the robust infrastructure and innovative spirit that position Israel and its partners at the forefront of global technological advancement. The 2024 Cyber & AI Week not only showcased the latest developments but also set the stage for future breakthroughs in these critical fields.

