Coralogix Strengthens Executive Leadership with the Appointment of Piyush Verma as Head of Product Strategy

AI-powered observability leader has achieved 10x growth over the past three years

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coralogix, the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced the appointment of Piyush Verma as Head of Product Strategy, marking another milestone in the company's remarkable growth journey, as it has achieved 10x growth over the past three years. In the new role, Verma will drive product innovation and enhance customer experiences, further cementing Coralogix as the go-to solution for modern businesses' observability needs.

Coralogix's impressive growth is fueled by its innovative full-stack observability solution, powered by a groundbreaking in-stream analytics architecture that removes the need for indexing or hot storage. As the company transforms the observability landscape with AI-driven innovations, Verma's expertise will play a pivotal role in refining product strategy to meet shifting market demands while maintaining a strong focus on customer needs.

"As organizations increasingly recognize the critical importance of comprehensive observability solutions, Coralogix has emerged as the clear market leader," said Ariel Assaraf, CEO and co-founder of Coralogix. "Our explosive growth trajectory reflects the market's strong validation of our innovative approach to observability, particularly how we help businesses understand and optimize their operations. We're only just getting started—observability is transforming the industry, and we're proud to lead the way! We are pushing forward with groundbreaking features like in-stream processing, remote queries, AI-powered insights, and more!"

"We're seeing a fundamental shift in how organizations approach observability," said Yoni Farin, CTO and co-founder at Coralogix. "Companies are no longer satisfied with basic monitoring—they're looking to extract maximum value from their telemetry data and unite technical and business insights in a single pane of glass. We are improving the elusive single unified view, where product performance, engineering metrics, and business outcomes converge to drive strategic decision-making."

"The observability space is experiencing a fundamental shift, and Coralogix is at the forefront of this transformation," said Verma. "I'm excited to join a company that's not just growing rapidly but is actively reshaping how modern organizations approach observability. Our motto continues to be 'Data is never at rest, and neither are we'. Our immediate focus will be on continuing to reduce the toil in the Observability Maturity ladder while innovating and delivering AI-backed solutions that align perfectly with the evolving needs of the Industry."

With more than 20 years of experience in software development and site reliability engineering, Verma has founded several startups and led engineering teams in multiple organizations. He has worked closely with leading SaaS startups including DataStax, TrustingSocial, both of which acquired companies he had co-founded. Most recently, as the founder and CTO of Last9, Verma engineered advanced processing and analytics for metrics, achieving record results such as breaking the cardinality ceiling and enabling customers to process and analyze up to 1 billion elements within a single time series metric.

The appointment comes at a pivotal time as Coralogix strengthens its position as the defacto choice for businesses seeking advanced observability solutions.

The company's comprehensive platform, which includes APM, RUM, SIEM, and Kubernetes monitoring, has been instrumental in helping organizations enhance their operational efficiency while reducing total cost of ownership by up to 70%.

