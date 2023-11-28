CoreFlow Ltd. Introduces GripJet™: The Next-Generation Vacuum Chuck for Warped Wafer Gripping and Flattening at Advanced Semiconductor Wafer-Level Packaging Processes

CoreFlow Ltd. is proud to unveils its groundbreaking GripJet™ vacuum chuck, a revolutionary solution for advanced wafer-level packaging (AWLP) and other processes. By Eliminating the need for soft-pad Elastomer and Mechanical Clamps, the GripJet™ delivers unprecedented precision, efficiency, and cleanliness, setting a new benchmark in the semiconductor industry.

DALIAT-EL CARMEL, Israel, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreFlow Ltd, a leading provider of advanced aeromechanical solutions for the Semiconductors and FPD industries, today announced the launch of its new GripJet™ Vacuum Chuck for Handling Highly Warped Wafers without the need for soft pad elastomers or mechanical flattening mechanism.

Empowered by innovative vacuum enhancement technology, the GripJet™ Vacuum chuck delivering superior grip strength that firmly secures and flattens highly warped wafers, making it ideal for warped wafers inspection and other key manufacturing applications where wafer flatness is essential.

The GripJet™ vacuum chuck is particularly well-suited for advanced wafer-level packaging (AWLP), wafer-level chip scale packaging (WLCSP), fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) processes, and various semiconductor processes that require precise and reliable handling of warped wafers.

"We are thrilled to introduce the GripJet™, a groundbreaking vacuum chuck" declared Mr. Alon Segal, CoreFlow CEO. "The GripJet™ tackles a critical challenge in the semiconductor industry, and we are confident that it will empower our customers worldwide to boost yields, lower costs, and expedite cycle times, particularly for sophisticated wafer-level packaging processes." Mr. Segal added "We are committed to continuous innovation and providing advanced aeromechanic solutions for the semiconductors industry".

CoreFlow Ltd. is a leading provider of advanced aeromechanical solutions for Semiconductor fabs, advanced packaging, and flat panel displays industries. Our team of experienced scientists, researchers, and engineers innovate and designs solutions that enable our customers to achieve superior wafers and substrates handling. With over 20 years of experience, we collaborate closely with global customers to deliver advanced solutions seamlessly.

Our headquarters and R&D are nestled in the tranquil Mount Carmel of northern Israel, while our global sales and technical support centers are strategically located around the world, ensuring responsive and comprehensive support for our customers.

Media Contact : Alon Kapel, V.P. Sales & Marketing

[email protected]

Phone +972 737375116

Mobile: +972 544-30-40-31

Yaron Baron, Director of Marketing and Account Management

[email protected]

Phone +972 737375125

SOURCE CoreFlow Ltd