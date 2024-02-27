CorNeat EverPatch Hits the US Market: Farewell to Traditional Ocular Tissue Grafts

Feedback from leading surgeons suggest a paradigm shift in glaucoma shunt and ocular surface surgeries

RA'ANANA, Israel, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CorNeat Vision, a leader in innovative medical device solutions, proudly introduces the CorNeat EverPatch, a pioneering synthetic tissue-integrating matrix designed to revolutionize ophthalmic surgeries. Endorsed by leading surgeons across the US, this FDA-cleared device represents a significant leap forward in addressing complications related to surgical interventions of the ocular surface.

CorNeat EverPatch at 12 months follow up

The CorNeat EverPatch is a synthetic tissue substitute for ocular surface surgeries, offering a unique combination of features that provide a significant advantage over existing tissue grafts, which degrade over time. Its novel structure enables seamless integration with surrounding tissue without triggering a chronic foreign body response, and its non-degradability permanently reinforces the ocular surface. The CorNeat EverPatch is poised to provide an optimal solution for reinforcing tissue over glaucoma drainage devices, addressing complications such as tube exposure that often require reoperation. At only one hundred microns thick, the device is significantly thinner than tissue grafts, allowing it to conform better to the eye wall.

Dr. Gilad Litvin, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at CorNeat Vision, emphasizes the safety and efficacy of the CorNeat EverPatch, stating, "Our synthetic tissue substitute is tear-resistant, non-degradable, and completely bio-compatible, with no observed chronic inflammatory response that exists around tissue grafts. We are tracking over one hundred devices that we supplied to 25 US ophthalmic centers in the past couple of months, with excellent feedback. We are confident that the CorNeat EverPatch will set a new standard of care in ocular surgeries necessitating scleral reinforcement."

Distinguished surgeon Dr. Jason Bachrach, Medical Director at North Bay Eye Associates added, "In a recent glaucoma surgery, I used the CorNeat EverPatch to cover an Ahmed valve and was delighted to experience how easy it was to handle and suture. It is significantly thinner than sclera or cornea, which is a notable advantage. Following the surgery, as well as two months post op, the patient's eye looked great. The fact the device is translucent leads to a truly aesthetic result."

Now commercially available in the United States and select countries, CorNeat Vision is excited to showcase the CorNeat EverPatch at the upcoming American Glaucoma Society (AGS) and American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meetings.

About CorNeat Vision: CorNeat Vision is dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, tissue-integrating implants that advance ophthalmic surgery. With a commitment to excellence and patient care, CorNeat Vision's products, including the CorNeat EverPatch, the CorNeat KPro – a clinical stage artificial cornea, and the CorNeat eShunt – a glaucoma drainage device, aim to transform the landscape of ophthalmic care worldwide.

For more information, visit CorNeat Vision.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347346/CorNeat_EverPatch.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/972189/CorNeat_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CorNeat Vision