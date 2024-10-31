Corundum Convergence Institute Launches to Catalyze Funding for Research and Innovation in Neuroscience and Systems Biology

New Non-Profit Organization Focuses on Early-Stage Sponsored Research and Venture Philanthropy to Advance Human Health and Well-being

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corundum Convergence Institute (CCI) announced today its launch as a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to reshaping the future of health by supporting cutting-edge research in neuroscience and systems biology, with an emphasis on advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning. With the mission to identify and fund promising ideas and visionaries at the intersection of these domains, CCI will empower researchers and entrepreneurs to advance bold new ideas and innovations resulting in long-term, sustainable impact.

CCI's approach is designed to support rapid advancement of ambitious research in complex scientific and medical fields. Focusing initially on neuroscience and systems biology, and the convergence of these multidisciplinary areas facilitated through innovative technologies, CCI will help further ambitious projects that improve health and well-being for all. Examples include the development of a novel therapeutic approach leveraging neuro-inspired AI systems, and CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) to engineer entire ecosystems.

"Despite major advances in recent decades, global health and access to quality care has not sufficiently improved and in some cases is actually declining. Solving these challenges requires scientific rigor and exploration of complex, interconnected systems that underpin human health. The classic reductionist approach to R&D viewed these as distinct scientific disciplines to be studied in isolation," said Caleb B. Bell III, PhD, President and Executive Director of CCI. "We are empowering scientists and innovators to take a new approach to today's biggest challenges, supported by a global ecosystem of like-minded individuals. With a systems biology, non-reductionist mindset, groundbreaking insights can be rapidly translated into viable solutions that improve global health and well-being."

The CCI model represents a fundamental shift in how scientific research is funded, developed and translated to the world. By identifying high-potential researchers early in their careers and providing them with dedicated, long-term resources, CCI enables scientists and innovators to explore ambitious projects without the constraints of short-term thinking. The CCI team has cultivated a collaborative, global network of thought leaders across the realms of science, business, and finance to help innovators overcome obstacles and accelerate progress.

"Corundum Convergence Institute is building a platform where groundbreaking science is not only supported but also stewarded with a clear pathway to societal benefit," said Yasushi Yamamoto, CEO of Corundum Corp. "By integrating resources and leveraging expertise from across the Corundum network, we are positioning CCI to be a critical force in bridging cutting-edge research with real-world impact, laying the foundation for a new era in health innovation."

Corundum Convergence Institute is an independently governed entity, created by fellow Corundum Corp venture builders and funds Corundum Neuroscience and Corundum Systems Biology, with the specific mission of funding early-stage scientific research in the fields of neuroscience, systems biology and artificial intelligence.

About Corundum Convergence Institute (CCI)

Corundum Convergence Institute (CCI) is a non-profit organization committed to advancing transformative research at the frontiers of neuroscience, systems biology, and artificial intelligence. By focusing on early-stage innovation in complex, high-impact fields, CCI supports the development of products and technologies leading to paradigm shifts in healthcare, including novel therapeutic approaches to neuro-inspired AI and improved diagnostics for neurodegenerative and metabolic conditions. CCI's multidisciplinary approach fosters convergence across fields, enabling scientists and entrepreneurs to explore the intersections of science, human biology and advanced technology in ways that will fundamentally reshape health and wellbeing. As part of the greater Corundum network, CCI offers a creative path to translate bold scientific ideas to real-world impact.

