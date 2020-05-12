COVID-19 Patients Cared for Using EarlySense's Contact-free Continuous Monitoring Solution at Leading Hospital in the Netherlands

WOBURN, Massachusetts, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EarlySense, the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum, announced today that leading Netherlands hospital Franciscus Gasthuis & Vlietland has installed additional EarlySense units in its newly expanded 12-bed pulmonary department to continuously monitor COVID-19 patients while also protecting healthcare staff.

The new expansion follows the successful implementation of EarlySense's continuous monitors in the hospital's 28-bed pulmonology ward in 2018, which has assisted with early detection of and prevention of adverse events, such as code blue events resulting from cardiac or respiratory arrest and preventable ICU transfers. This follows the successful use of EarlySense to care for COVID-19 patients at Sheba Hospital in Israel, as well as installations in more than 40,000 patient beds across global healthcare facilities.

"We are dedicated to providing our patients with the highest level of care, and equipping our nursing staff with advanced technology to help them succeed in their roles," said Lex Kahlmann, Care Manager Pulmonology at Franciscus Gasthuis & Vlietland.

EarlySense's contact-free continuous monitoring (CFCM) system tracks more than 100 patient data points per minute, including respiratory rate, heart rate and movement, without ever touching the patient. The sensor, placed under the patient's mattress, transmits real-time patient data for the early detection of clinical changes to a display outside of the patient's room, limiting the need for staff to gown up and enter isolation areas. As a contact-free monitoring solution, there are no leads or other wearable devices to adjust or to touch the patient's body. Health staff are alerted to changes in patient vital signs, receiving real-time alerts that enable earlier identification and prevention of potentially harmful events.

"For over a decade, contact-free continuous monitoring has helped care teams around the world identify real-time changes in patient condition to improve care and safety," said Matt Johnson, CEO of EarlySense. "Together with our local partner, Devices4Care, we are proud to provide Franciscus Gasthuis & Vlietland with clinically-proven technology to remotely and safely care for COVID-19 patients. EarlySense is excited to offer our technology to additional facilities around the world in an effort to protect healthcare workers and patients in the global fight against COVID-19."

To learn more about the EarlySense solution for COVID-19 isolation rooms please visit: https://www.earlysense.com/isolation-rooms/ or for the Netherlands, https://www.devices4care.com.

About Franciscus Gasthuis & Vlietland

Franciscus Gasthuis & Vlietland is part of the group of Top Clinical Hospitals in the Netherlands. With focus on providing high quality care, the hospital is a recognized Medical Training and Research facility. Professional and motivated staff are the spill of the institution with 5 locations, 4,600 employees and more than 350 medical specialists. https://www.franciscus.nl

About EarlySense

EarlySense® is the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum. Used worldwide in hospitals and post-acute care facilities, the EarlySense system assists caregivers in early detection of potential patient adverse events, including code blue events resulting from cardiac or respiratory arrest, patient falls, pressure ulcers, preventable ICU transfers and hospital readmissions. The EarlySense system captures critical information from the patient, alerting caregivers of potentially adverse events early on. The company has partnered with leading global technology companies including Hillrom, Philips, Welch Allyn, and Mitsui. EarlySense is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Woburn, Massachusetts.

For more information, visit www.earlysense.com .

Follow EarlySense on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Ellie Hanson

Finn Partners

+1-929-222-8006

[email protected]

Company Contact:

Jaime Donahue

+1-781-373-3228 ext. 212

[email protected]

SOURCE EarlySense

Related Links

https://www.earlysense.com

