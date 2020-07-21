CRN Recognizes Illusive Networks on the 2020 Emerging Vendors List

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusive Networks®, the leader in deception-based cyber defense solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Illusive to its 2020 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category. This annual list honors new, rising technology suppliers that exhibit great promise in shaping the future success of the channel with their dedication to innovation. The list recognizes channel-focused organizations across eight categories: Cloud, Data Center, Security, Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), Storage, and Networking/Unified Communications.

The Illusive Platform is designed to stop cyberattack movement by creating an environment that is hostile to attackers. With Illusive, organizations reduce their attack surface by finding and removing errant credentials, connections, and high-risk pathways to critical systems. Agentless technology then quickly deploys deceptive data creating the illusion of an expanded attack surface to detect attackers early in the attack process. Finally, Illusive provides analysis, active insights, and rapid access to precision forensic data that speeds response and shifts the odds in favor of defenders.

CRN's Emerging Vendors recognizes pioneering technology suppliers in the IT channel that are driving innovation and growth. This list serves as a valuable resource for solution providers in search of the latest technologies.

The Emerging Vendors list is selected by CRN's esteemed editorial team. These vendors are inspiring the IT channel with groundbreaking technologies and best-in-class offerings that are elevating businesses – driving success with solutions built to battle the challenges of the IT channel.

Ofer Israeli, CEO and founder, Illusive Networks, said: "Partners play a key role in helping our customers enjoy increased confidence defending against the increasing intensity and frequency of today's attacks. We're gratified to have our unique technology acknowledged and honored as a CRN Emerging Vendor."

Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company, said: "CRN's 2020 Emerging Vendors list recognizes vendors that are revolutionizing the IT channel with innovative solutions that meet the complex demands of our industry. It honors inspirational new vendors that are driving channel growth with state-of-the-art technologies that will continue to shape the channel into the future."

The 2020 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

About Illusive Networks

Illusive Networks uses next-generation deception technology to stop cyber-attacks by paralyzing attackers, destroying their ability to make decisions, and depriving them of the means to move sideways towards attack targets. Illusive's inescapable deception and attack surface reduction capabilities eliminate high-risk pathways to critical systems, force attackers to reveal themselves early in the threat lifecycle, and capture real-time forensics that accelerate incident response. Built on agentless, advanced automation, and requiring very little security team support, Illusive immediately shifts the advantage to defenders, freeing precious resources from the complicated and data-heavy approaches that overloaded them in the past.

For more information, visit www.illusivenetworks.com , contact us at [email protected] or follow on LinkedIn , @Illusivenw on Twitter and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Corey Eldridge

831-440-2414

[email protected]

SOURCE Illusive Networks

Related Links

http://www.illusivenetworks.com

