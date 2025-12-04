Cuin Immigration Reveals New Success Story: How One Family Moved to Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Johnsons story demonstrates how professional representation can transform uncertainty into a structured and successful process. When the Johnson family from Ohio discovered Cuin Immigration, they were looking for clarity and confidence about their Canadian immigration options. Like many families, they wanted expert guidance before making a life-changing decision.





### Starting the Process

The Johnsons first encountered Cuin Immigration through an online campaign. Curious but cautious, they submitted their details via the website. Within 24 hours, a Cuin Immigration representative called to confirm their information and conduct a basic eligibility screening. This early step reassured the Johnsons that they were not wasting their time.



During the call, they were offered the Canadian Immigration Assessment for $279 USD, performed by licensed RCIC Shuo Harry Wang. This comprehensive review included a deep look at their work history, education, language skills, and family composition.



### Expert Analysis and Planning

Within just a few days, RCIC Wang completed the assessment and personally called the Johnsons. He explained that they qualified for Canada's Express Entry Federal Skilled Worker Program and outlined a detailed step-by-step plan. This included preparing for language exams, gathering documentation, and tracking key deadlines to maximize their chances of selection.



### Guided Journey

With a clear plan, the Johnsons signed a legal agreement and started the full immigration process. Over the following months, they worked closely with Cuin Immigration to collect reference letters, educational transcripts, and financial records. Their consultant reviewed every document before submission to ensure compliance with IRCC requirements.



### Successful Outcome

Eighteen months later, the Johnson family landed in Toronto as permanent residents. Mr. Johnson secured a position as an IT manager, Mrs. Johnson launched a small business, and their children quickly adapted to Canadian schools.



Media Contact

Nitzan Kapuya, CEO

Cuin Immigration

[email protected]

https://cuin.ca

+1 (778) 819-4344

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775517/Cuin_Immigration_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Cuin Immigration