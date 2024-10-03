Curve Pay Introduces 1% Cashback for International Spending, Eliminating Foreign Transaction Fees - The Only Global Wallet That Allows Payments Like a Local

Curve Pay, the only mobile wallet that eliminates hidden foreign transaction fees, is now introducing 1% cashback when spending abroad

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2024 Curve, the Global Wallet, has today launched an extensive foreign spending scheme which redefines how customers spend abroad and what it is possible to save on fees. As part of its ongoing mission to reshape the mobile wallet experience, Curve has increased fee-free spending limits up to £100,000, saving up to 3% on foreign spend, and introduced in addition 1% travel cashback on all international spend.

With the new benefits, Curve Pay is the only mobile wallets that empowers customers to "Pay Like a Local" by eliminating hidden currency conversion fees, removing the need to preload money or buy currencies in advance. Curve's unique wallet technology converts local currency in real time to match the currency of the customer's linked card, and completely eliminates any foreign transaction fees that banks would otherwise charge. All of this is done at the mid-market rate, offering frequent travellers a seamless, cost-effective, and transparent way to manage their finances while abroad. Customers can access this benefit in more than 140 currencies, while enjoying up to £100,000 in fee-free spending per month, along with an additional 1% cashback on international purchases, making Curve the ideal solution for travellers, expats, and anyone spending money abroad.

"Curve is committed to being 'The Global Wallet That Saves You Money!'" said Shachar Bialick, Founder and CEO of Curve. "By eliminating hidden foreign transaction fees and increasing our fee-free spending limits, we are addressing a costly pain-point for customers who would otherwise end up paying unnecessary costs every time they get their card out. Now with the addition of the 1% cashback when spending abroad, Curve has undeniably the best Fx offering in the market for expats and travellers. No one should have to worry about unexpected fees or restrictions while travelling, and so through Curve's latest 'Killer Fx' benefits, our customers can spend freely like a local anywhere they go".

Curve's unique offering, which works with any bank, provides comprehensive coverage for customers providing a cost-effective and seamless payment experience. With Curve, customers can enjoy flexibility, security, and significant savings, all through their digital wallet.

These enhancements reflect Curve's commitment to providing a superior financial management tool that caters to the needs of its customers wherever they are in the world.

About Curve

Curve is the ultimate digital wallet, revolutionising the way people spend, see, and save their money by consolidating multiple cards into a single smart card and app. The company's mission is to become the ultimate destination for all consumer financial needs, offering seamless access to a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through the Curve ecosystem. Unlike other solutions, Curve empowers users to enhance their existing bank accounts without the need to switch banks. With a presence in 32 markets across the UK, European Economic Area (EEA), and now Israel, Curve is transforming personal finance for users worldwide. For more information, visit www.curve.com.

Media Contact

Joseph Moses

Campaign PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Curve