Cybellum Named Winner as Top 100 Cybersecurity Startup for 2020

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybellum, the leading Automotive Cybersecurity Risk Assessment solution provider, today announced that it has been named a Top 100 Cybersecurity Startup for 2020.

Cybellum competed against many of the industry's hot startups in cybersecurity for this prestigious award. Cyber Defense Magazine searched the globe and found over 3200 cybersecurity companies with nearly 30% in the startup range having been incorporated within the last 36 months or releasing their first round of innovative cybersecurity products and services.

"We're pleased to name Cybellum as a winner among the Top 100 Cybersecurity Startups for 2020 in our second annual Black Unicorn awards. This award showcases those companies like Cybellum with this kind of incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace," said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com , David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com .

"Cybellum is focused on developing an Automotive Vulnerability Management platform to help product security teams pinpoint and mitigate their most pressing threats, before attacks happen," said Slava Bronfman, CEO of Cybellum. "We are honored to be named a Top 100 Cybersecurity Startup for 2020, being recognized for our innovative vehicle-level risk assessment platform that helps the automotive supply chain to manage the risk accurately, save time and manpower, and prepare for upcoming regulations."

About Cybellum

Cybellum empowers automotive OEMs and suppliers to identify and remediate security risks at scale, throughout the entire vehicle life cycle. Our agentless solution scans embedded software components without needing access to their source code, exposing all cyber vulnerabilities. Manufacturers can then take immediate actions and eliminate any cyber risk in the development and production process, before any harm is done, while continuously monitoring for emerging threats impacting vehicles on the road. Cybellum already partners with 10 leading OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers worldwide. Read more at www.cybellum.com

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 8th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2020 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of Top 100 Cybersecurity Startups for 2020 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-100-cybersecurity-startups-for-2020/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

