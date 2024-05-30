Cyberbit Expands Reach in Higher Education with 10 New Customers

10 new universities choose Cyberbit, recognizing the value of hands-on learning with real-world security tools.

BOSTON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universities are increasingly seeking solutions that bridge the gap between theory and real-world practice. This growing demand has positioned Cyberbit, the leading platform for experiential cybersecurity education, as a perfect fit for institutions seeking to equip cybersecurity students with in-demand skills. Cyberbit's ability to deliver exceptional skilling on industry-leading security tools like Splunk, Microsoft Defender, AWS, QRadar, Crowdstrike, and others empowers graduates with the skills they need to succeed in today's cybersecurity landscape.

Over the past year, 10 institutions of higher learning, including Florida State at Jacksonville, Chipola College, Fletcher Technical Community College, Oklahoma City Community College and more, have chosen the Cyberbit platform to prepare its students for real-world cybersecurity challenges. This surge in adoption highlights the critical role experiential learning plays in developing the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.

"Chipola College unveiled its cutting-edge CyberRange in Fall 2023," says Arlene Davis, Ph.D., Dean – School of Business and Technology, Chipola College. "The Chipola College School of Business and Technology, in collaboration with Cyberbit, utilizes its cutting-edge cyber range platform. This platform offers our students a unique opportunity to develop practical skills in incident response, malware analysis, cloud security, and mastering security tools through immersive, live-fire exercises. These practical skills, gained in a realistic cyber range environment, will equip our students with the confidence and preparation they need to tackle real-world cybersecurity challenges. The collaboration between Chipola College and Cyberbit is not just about enriching our curriculum, but about meeting the urgent demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals in the industry. By integrating Cyberbit's advanced cyber range technology into our curriculum, we ensure that our cybersecurity graduates are well-equipped to counter the latest threats. This focus on real-world challenges is not a fleeting trend, but a necessity in a world where the need for skilled professionals is constantly rising."

"We are delighted to bring the Cyberbit technology to our students and the community in order to augment learning with state-of-the-art simulation," say Sheri Litt, Ph. D., Associate Provost and Dr. Johnny Bowman, Director of Program Development at Florida State College at Jacksonville. "As traditional classroom pedagogy provides an important foundation, utilizing experiential learning enhances graduates' readiness when entering the workforce."

Cyberbit empowers professors to bridge the gap between theory and practice, enabling instructors to deliver real-world, live-fire cyber-attack scenarios in hyper-realistic environments to students. Additionally, Cyberbit collaborates with universities on curriculum development, helping to reduce instructor prep time and workload.

This focus on practical skills benefits both students and employers. Its innovative Bridge Program connects cybersecurity graduates with employers who are seeking qualified candidates with validated hands-on skills. Furthermore, Cyberbit works with higher education institutions to run unique, live-fire competitions that place students in real-world attack scenarios that test and validate their skills as they prepare for their careers.

"Cybersecurity education requires more than just classroom and book learning. It is a learned skill that requires hundreds of hours hands-on-keyboard working with commercial tools against human adversaries to be proficient," says Caleb Barlow, CEO of Cyberbit. "Our shared mission is to provide academic institutions with the platform their students need to land a job in a modern security operations center. By providing realistic, hands-on learning environments, we are empowering graduates to hit the ground running and make a significant impact from day one."

Caleb Barlow, will be at the 2024 NICE Conference & Expo on June 4th to deliver the keynote address, featuring actionable insights on cybersecurity skill development gleaned from over one million hours of simulations.

About Cyberbit

Cyberbit provides hands-on cybersecurity education and skill development and addresses the global cybersecurity skill gap through its world-leading cyber skills development platform. Colleges and universities use Cyberbit to increase student enrollment and retention, train industry organizations, and position their institutions as regional cybersecurity hubs by providing simulation-based learning and training. The Cyberbit platform delivers a hyper-realistic experience that immerses learners in a virtual security operations center (SOC), where they use real-world security tools to respond to real-world, simulated cyberattacks. As a result, it prepares students for their careers in cybersecurity from day-one after their graduation and reduces the need to learn on the job. Cyberbit delivers over 1,000,000 hours of simulations annually across 5 continents. Customers include Fortune 500 companies, MSSPs, system integrators, higher education institutions and governments. Cyberbit is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts, with offices worldwide.

Cyberbit contact:

Sharon Rosenman

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Cyberbit