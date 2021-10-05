Cyberpion Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing

KIRKLAND, Wash. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded Cyberpion a 2021 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in their annual business award program. The organization sought to identify the companies, products and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.

Traditional third-party risk management solutions have focused exclusively on the vendors and the IT infrastructures that are directly connected to the enterprise. However, this approach only represents the tip of the iceberg as third-party vendors have also adopted a distributed IT infrastructure of their own, and built their applications and services using their own vendors and third-parties. Cyberpion helps companies to identify the vulnerabilities within these relationships and enables security teams to mitigate potential breaches and exploits that would impact their organization.

"We're honored for our technology to be acclaimed by Stratus, especially amongst an ever-growing multitude of cloud security vendors," said Cyberpion co-founder and CEO Nethanel Gelertner. "Attacks in the form of malicious code injection (Magecart-style attacks), DNS hijacks and the abuse of cloud infrastructures continue to attract hackers as they often aren't visible to security teams. This award will aid our work in alerting security teams to broadening their monitoring and protection of assets beyond those that they own and manage.

"Cyberpion is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives."

Cyberpion solves the rising cybersecurity challenge of understanding the risks and vulnerabilities of your connected online assets that form an external attack surface. Knowing how your organization is vulnerable, where those threats come from, and what infrastructures are at risk, is critical to preventing an attack before it happens. Cyberpion helps organizations mitigate these advanced threats by continuously monitoring, discovering, and assessing the threat vectors present throughout online ecosystems that exist outside the traditional security perimeter. With an R&D team based in Israel, the company is funded by leading cybersecurity venture capitalists. To learn more, visit cyberpion.com.

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

