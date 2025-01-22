Cybord and Fuji America Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Visual AI-Powered Technology to SMT Production Lines Across the Americas

Reinforcing Fuji America's commitment to industry leading solutions, this partnership will utilize Cybord's unique technology to usher in a new era of quality in electronic manufacturing

WILMINGTON, Del. and VERNON HILLS, Ill., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybord, a provider of advanced AI-powered component analytics, has partnered with Fuji America Corporation, a global leader in surface mount technology (SMT) equipment. As part of the agreement, Cybord becomes one of Fuji America's preferred technology partners, delivering cutting-edge AI solutions to SMT customers.

The collaboration cements Fuji America's position at the forefront of manufacturing excellence by integrating Cybord's unique, visual AI solution to provide unprecedented electronic component quality assurance and traceability to its customers across all industries.

With electronic component supply chains in flux and under constant stress, it is increasingly difficult to predict the next disruption. Product recalls in the US, for example, are expected to surge this year, and many will be due to faulty, damaged, or inauthentic electronic components. Electronic component analysis is thus crucial for manufacturers to reduce costly recalls, rework, and scrap, and to ensure product quality for their customers and end-users. The Fuji America-Cybord solution provides the only way to inspect 100% of the components on an assembly line to mitigate against these disruptions.

"This is truly a great and exciting partnership for the SMT industry," said Hirofumi Yoshimi, president of Fuji America Corporation. "This partnership leads the entire manufacturing level at our customers to the next step. Cybord's total electrical components quality control system powered by their own developed AI strengthens our well-known equipment quality and reliability even more, and contributes to better than today quality and productivity for our customers production."

Cybord's visual AI-powered solution provides real-time inspection of 100% of electronic components during PCBA assembly with 99.9% accuracy, preventing defective, counterfeit or non-compliant parts from being placed on the printed circuit board (PCB). Leveraging its immense database of nearly five billion components, Cybord analyzes components with exceptional precision, enabling manufacturers to vastly limit the scope of recalls, reduce their exposure to supply chain vulnerabilities, and reduce rework and scrap rates – thereby safeguarding both their reputation and profitability.

"We are honored that Fuji America, a world-leading company, has chosen Cybord as a preferred AI technology partner," said Oshri Cohen, CEO of Cybord. "Utilizing our cutting-edge innovation, Fuji-America sets a new industry standard for quality, reliability, and efficiency in the electronics manufacturing industry. Fuji America's dedication to ensuring quality aligns perfectly with Cybord's mission. Together, we're empowering manufacturers to stay ahead of market demands and enhance end products with the combined strengths of Fuji America's equipment and Cybord's revolutionary technology."

The Fuji America-Cybord partnership is slated to launch in January 2025, ushering in a new era of quality and efficiency for SMT manufacturing across the Americas.

About Fuji America

Established in 1959, FUJI CORPORATION began as Fuji Machine Manufacturing (FMMC) producing electronic assembly equipment. To satisfy our customers' needs, FUJI expanded its manufacturing capabilities in 1978 to include electronic circuit board assembly equipment. Our background as a machine tool builder has taught us the value of designing equipment from the ground up. This approach guarantees a quality of construction that allows our machines to hold up over time. Consequently, all our chip shooters, fine-pitch placers, and glue stations are unmatched in the industry for their accuracy, repeatability, and durability under extreme conditions. Strengthened by our machines' reputation for durability and reliability, we have become one of the world's largest suppliers of SMT equipment. In our 35 plus years of business in the SMT arena, industry demands have evolved, and we have integrated unprecedented technologies with our machines' ground-up design to answer those demands. In recent years, we have also added software tools to our product line that manage and optimize the entire assembly process. In all, we seek to provide our customers with the reliable solutions and knowledge they need to succeed.

About Cybord

Cybord is the leading visual AI component analytics solution for the electronics manufacturing ecosystem. Cybord's solution enables 100% analysis of all electronic components placed on PCBA. The solution implements proprietary visual AI and big data technology to ensure quality, authenticity, and forensic traceability to support OEMs and EMSs globally. Founded in 2018 by CTO Eyal Weiss and led by CEO Oshri Cohen, Cybord is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Visit https://www.cybord.ai or follow us on LinkedIn and X for more information.

