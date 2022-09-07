TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybord, an inline visual AI electronic component analytics software leader that implements AI & Big Data technology, today announced it has signed a new Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partnership with Siemens Digital Industries Software, which will now offer the Cybord AI visual analytics solution.

Cybord Announces New OEM Partnership with Siemens Digital Industries Software. Cybord is an inline visual AI electronic component analytics software leader that implements AI & Big Data technology. Meet us at Electronica Munich 2022, Boot C3.368.

Electronic components' authenticity, quality, and reliability are at the core of performance for every circuit board and, by extension, every electronic product. However, this sophisticated industry (unlike mechanical industries) does not always inspect and provide traceability for the components it uses, neither prior to nor during manufacturing. This can result in product failures, high return rates, and large-scale recalls that can cost billions of dollars.

Cybord disrupts the industry by setting a new standard in component analytics and traceability. The company delivers advanced AI and Big Data software that visually analyzes, qualifies and tracks every component and every electronic board.

The Cybord inline visual AI solution is being offered as part of Siemens' manufacturing analytics solutions for electronic manufacturers. It can be integrated as part of a Manufacturing Execution System (MES) system or as a standalone solution.

"Our strong partnership with Siemens amplifies the value of Cybord's platform and expands our market reach," said Zeev Efrat, CEO of Cybord. "We are looking forward to working with Siemens to bring the power of our combined solution to electronics manufacturers across the industry."

The unique advantage of the Cybord inline visual AI solution is that it uses SMT machines' component imaging for visual verification and analyzes 100% of the electronic components at production before they are placed on the circuit board, without changing SMT throughput.

Cybord is available to the production line operators and electronic manufacturers, providing production data analytics and verification to all stakeholders.

Izik Avidan, Analytics Business Unit Manager, Digital Manufacturing, at Siemens Digital Industries Software, said: "The Cybord SaaS solution helps fill a key gap by providing electronics manufacturers with an accurate and scalable way to help confirm that all PCB components are authentic and with satisfactory quality. This is even more necessary today with many manufacturers being forced to source components from new or less-familiar suppliers due to the ongoing supply chain disruption."

He continued: "With this solution, our customers can gain increased transparency over their components, enabling them to reduce risk through more comprehensive validation."

About Cybord

Cybord`s innovative inline AI component analytics software solution for electronic manufacturing. Cybord platform enables 100% analysis of all components placed on PCBA. The solution implements AI & Big Data technology to ensure productivity, Quality, counterfeit, and unique visual traceability based on evidence, visit https://www.cybord.ai or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Siemens Digital Industries Software

Siemens Digital Industries Software is driving transformation to enable a digital enterprise where engineering, manufacturing and electronics design meet tomorrow. The Xcelerator portfolio helps companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organizations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation. For more information on Siemens Digital Industries Software products and services, visit siemens.com/software or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Where today meets tomorrow.

Contact:

Asaf Jivilik

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

+972543215146

Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1892536/Cybord_Certified.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1760311/Cybord_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Cybord