Cylus Appoints Yagi Makoto, Former General Manager of Nippon Signal, as Strategic Advisor

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cylus, the leader in rail tech cybersecurity, proudly announces the company's appointment of Yagi Makoto as a new Strategic Advisor. With over three decades of experience in the rail sector, Makoto brings expertise to significantly enhance Cylus' mission to strengthen the rail industry against evolving cyber threats.

Yagi Makoto joins a prestigious board of advisors that includes former and current Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) of notable rail operators such as Amtrak, BNSF, CSX, and SMRT Corporation Ltd. Yagi Makoto will provide strategic guidance to Cylus as the company continues to innovate and develop the world's leading rail-specific cybersecurity solution designed to protect the rail industry's unique operational rail technology environments. His deep understanding of both the technological landscape and the operational intricacies of railways will be instrumental in shaping Cylus' future direction and ensuring its solution meets the highest standards of effectiveness and reliability.

"We are thrilled to welcome Yagi Makoto to the Cylus team," said Amir Levintal, CEO and Co-founder of Cylus. "His extensive experience makes him an incredible addition to our advisory board. With Makoto's guidance, we are confident that we will further strengthen our position as the leading cybersecurity solution for the global rail industry."

Yagi Makoto's career spans various roles within the rail sector, including over three decades as the General Manager of Nippon Signal. Having initiated CBTC system development in 1995 for Nippon Signal, Makoto's contributions have significantly shaped the landscape of rail technology. His deep industry knowledge, combined with an understanding of emerging threats and vulnerabilities, uniquely positions him to help Cylus anticipate and address the evolving cybersecurity needs of railways worldwide.

"I am honored to join Cylus as an Advisor," said Yagi Makoto. "As the rail industry continues to face challenges in securing its digital infrastructure, I believe Cylus is uniquely positioned to address these challenges head-on. I look forward to working closely with the team to continue to drive innovation and deliver a solution that protects the future of rail transportation."

With Yagi Makoto's appointment, Cylus reaffirms its commitment to providing a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity for the rail industry. With customers worldwide, including North America, Europe, India, Australia, and Israel, Cylus protects all operational rail technology environments, ensuring continuous rail operations and passenger safety.

About Cylus:

Cylus provides rail operators with a specialized cybersecurity solution to ensure service availability and safety. Combining deep rail and cybersecurity expertise, Cylus has pioneered a platform for real-time asset visibility and threat detection across heterogeneous rail operating technology environments.

With customers across the globe, Cylus leads with a comprehensive cybersecurity solution enabling compliance and reducing risks in the face of escalating cyber threats. Learn more at www.cylus.com .

