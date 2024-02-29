Former Adif President Isabel Pardo de Vera Posada Joins Cylus Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabel Pardo de Vera Posada, esteemed former Secretary of State for Transportation in Spain and President of Adif, has been appointed a role as an Advisory Board member at Cylus, the leader in rail tech cybersecurity. This collaboration aims to harness Pardo de Vera Posada's wealth of experience to support Cylus' international presence and enhance its cybersecurity initiatives within the rail industry.

Bringing extensive experience in the rail industry spanning strategic planning development, implementation, and corporate governance, Isabel Pardo de Vera Posada joins Cylus' distinguished board of advisors. Her appointment highlights Cylus' commitment to assembling a diverse and knowledgeable team that will continue to steer the company's innovation in a comprehensive rail-specific cybersecurity solution.

"Joining Cylus as a strategic advisor is an exciting opportunity to continue contributing to the rail industry," said Isabel Pardo de Vera Posada. "As we see increasing cyber threats affecting critical infrastructure, Cylus stands at the forefront of protecting the rail industry's operational rail technologies. I look forward to contributing my experience to furthering Cylus' mission of enhancing cybersecurity across the rail industry."

Isabel Pardo de Vera Posada's career reflects her dedication and leadership in transportation and infrastructure. Having served as the Secretary of State for Transportation in Spain and as President of Adif, she brought a forward-thinking and innovative approach to her roles. Her extensive experience is further underscored by her significant contributions to various Boards of Directors, both as Executive President and Director, and her impactful tenure as General Director of the Senior Management Committee. Throughout her career, cybersecurity has been a key aspect of her agenda, as she emphasizes the importance of protecting critical infrastructure from growing threats.

Commenting on the collaboration, Amir Levintal, CEO and Co-founder of Cylus, says, "We're honored to have Isabel Pardo de Vera Posada join our advisory board. Her experience as Secretary of State of Transportation in Spain and former President of Adif adds a unique perspective to our advisory board. We're looking forward to gaining her insights and knowledge as we continue to develop our leading solution and to safeguard the integrity and security of rail systems worldwide."

Cylus provides rail operators with a specialized cybersecurity solution to ensure service availability and safety. Combining deep rail and cybersecurity expertise, Cylus has pioneered a platform for real-time asset visibility and threat detection across heterogeneous rail operating technology environments.

With customers across the globe, including Spain, Latin America, North America, Europe, and India, Cylus leads with a comprehensive cybersecurity solution enabling compliance and reducing risks in the face of escalating cyber threats. Learn more at www.cylus.com .

