Cymulate Bolsters Proactive Cybersecurity Exposure Management with Advanced Analytics

New dynamic reporting provides faster intelligence for making data-driven decisions and reducing cyber risk.

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymulate , the leader in Continuous Threat Exposure Management, today announced the expansion of its Extended Security Posture Management (XSPM) Platform to include advanced insights and analytics capabilities. As businesses struggle to manage attack surfaces and validate security controls, these new data-driven capabilities significantly improve risk visibility and deliver actionable insights for reducing remediation time. Businesses also now gain enhanced levels of granularity for setting and tracking cybersecurity performance metrics and KPIs, which are required for improving cyber resilience.

"­­Now, more than ever, organizations require automated contextual reporting of exposure findings to understand and optimize their security posture," said Avihai Ben-Yossef, CTO and Co-Founder of Cymulate. "Our new analytics layer provides critical data for prioritizing mitigations and fine-tuning configurations for closing security gaps. This prioritization is key for effectiveness in times of skills shortage. Additionally, technical jargon is translated into meaningful reports that can be used to more effectively inform business stakeholders."

Cymulate's platform, the industry's gold standard for continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) programs, provides customers with an efficient way to validate their cybersecurity posture continuously and on-demand. Proven to reduce operational drain and cost, Cymulate automatically tests networks, applications, and endpoint security against the latest threats in the wild. Plus, its native, offensive security technology and capabilities accelerate response time by dynamically assessing and responding to security posture risks.

Customers benefit from Cymulate Security Posture Management Analytics capabilities with the ability to quickly normalize, aggregate, and analyze data across the platform's automated cyberattacks functionality. The holistic solution combines Attack Surface Management, automated red-teaming, Breach and Attack Simulation, automated security validation, and vulnerability prioritization, providing a clear and holistic view of the business's security posture.

Based on global analytics findings, users can improve security readiness by

Establishing baselines on multiple attack vectors and gaining consistency in measuring against them

Viewing and building dynamic dashboards for insights and visualization of results

Demonstrating trends and improving awareness of security posture drift

Tracking remediation efforts with ticketing systems' integrations

Generating customized reports so security teams can rerun attacks to assess whether remediation efforts have been successful

Justifying security spending in a quantifiable manner and showcasing security achievements over a specified period of time.

These new features will be on display at Black Hat USA 2022, Booth 1874. To schedule a live demo, visit here.

More information on Security Posture Management Analytics can be found here .

About Cymulate

The Cymulate SaaS-based Extended Security Posture Management (XSPM) provides security professionals with the ability to continuously challenge, validate and optimize their on-premises and cloud cyber-security posture with end-to-end visualization across the MITRE ATT&CK® framework. The platform provides automated, expert, and threat intelligence-led risk assessments that are simple to deploy, and easy for organizations of all cybersecurity maturity levels to use. It also provides an open framework for creating and automating red and purple teaming by generating tailored penetration scenarios and advanced attack campaigns for their unique environments and security policies.

For more information, visit www.cymulate.com and register for a free trial .

Contact for Cymulate:

Levona Simha, Marketing Director at Cymulate

[email protected]

IL: +(972) 523 536638

Media contact for Cymulate:

Gina Shaffer

[email protected]

US: +1(707) 533-1504

IL: +(972) 54-649-3485

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1691967/Cymulate_logo.jpg

SOURCE Cymulate