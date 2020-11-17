Cymulate Now Available in AWS Marketplace

NEW YORK and RISHON LETZION, Israel, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymulate , an end-to-end SaaS-based Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) platform used to simply and continuously validate security controls, today announced it is now available in AWS Marketplace . Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can purchase the Cymulate platform directly through AWS Marketplace and instantly activate.

Security validation customers can immediately assess, evaluate, and gain real visibility into their security posture for one month with no annual commitment. The subscription allows AWS customers to have a single place to select AWS third party integrated solutions and be billed through their AWS account.

Cymulate's offering includes three options for purchase based on the number of attack vectors tested and the period of the licensing, available monthly or annually. This way customers can choose the best package that fits their needs.

The platform performs the most comprehensive testing, mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, and provides mitigation tips and actionable insights for optimization of the security stuck and posture of an organization.

"We are dedicated to making security validation fast, scalable, and simple to deploy and use. Making it as easy as possible to purchase is a critical piece of that," says Eyal Wachsman, Co-Founder and CEO, Cymulate. "Since many organizations with a strong IT infrastructure have existing relationships with AWS, Cymulate's availability in AWS Marketplace will make it easier than ever to try and buy and complements our existing offering through resellers and MSSP."

"With the rise in cyber-attacks this year, we understand the need of security executives and professionals to immediately get visibility to their security posture. AWS Marketplace is a great opportunity for us to make this easily accessible for our customers, prospects and business partners to onboard. Whether it is for a one-time validation and optimization of a company's security controls or the recommended continuous visibility, optimization and assurance," says Avihai Ben-Yosef, Co-Founder and CTO, Cymulate. For more information visit: AWS Marketplace

