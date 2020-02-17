Cynerio Introduces Virtual Segmentation to Healthcare IoT Cybersecurity

Medical-first virtual segmentation cuts healthcare IoT security project times from more than a year to weeks and provides confidence in continuous medical services

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynerio, a leading provider of healthcare IoT cybersecurity solutions, announced today the addition of the virtual segmentation capability to their platform. Safe and effective healthcare IoT security projects can take over a year to execute due to a lack of visibility into network topology and sensitive device operations. Building effective cybersecurity policy requires thorough analysis and the ability to contextualize and prioritize devices according to impact. The Cynerio platform's new virtual segmentation capability automatically delivers safe and effective policies in a matter of weeks by customizing segmentation policy for every device type, limiting the attack surface, and ensuring clinical services remain intact.

The virtual segmentation capability profiles device communications and generates East-West and North-South segmentation policies, allowing IT security teams to test the policies and monitor for violations before pushing it to live clinical network environments. The AI-based technology groups devices and segments them according to network behavior while risk is prioritized based on device criticality and medical impact. The platform then monitors the network to ensure all traffic is compliant with policy, and provides tools to refine it, sending automatic updates when policy is safe to push to firewall and NAC.

"The challenge of achieving safe and effective segmentation is what inspired us to develop the virtual segmentation capability for our customers," states Leon Lerman, CEO and co-founder of Cynerio. "Our top priority is making healthcare IoT security projects as easy and painless as possible by helping hospitals safely navigate the risks of immediately enforcing segmentation policies in clinical environments. Cynerio already offers seamless integration with top-tier cybersecurity tools like Cisco, Check Point, Forescout, Palo Alto, and more. Adding virtual segmentation to our platform saves hospitals years of time and resources spent on IoT security projects and provides policies that can be easily enforced with confidence."

Cynerio is a premier sponsor of the HIMSS 2020 Cybersecurity Forum where CEO and co-founder, Leon Lerman, will present "Taking a Medical-First Approach to Solving Tomorrow's IoMT Challenges" on March 9.

About Cynerio

Cynerio is the world's premier medical-first IoT cybersecurity solution. We view cybersecurity as a standard part of patient care and provide healthcare delivery organizations with the insight and tools they need to secure clinical ecosystems and achieve long-term, scalable threat remediation without disrupting operations or the delivery of care.

