CYREBRO Recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Co-Managed Security Monitoring Services

ATLANTA, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CYREBRO , an ML-powered Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, announced that it was named as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Co-Managed Security Monitoring Services.

CYREBRO leverages advanced proprietary technology alongside a team of highly skilled experts to offer a robust cybersecurity solution that encompasses strategic monitoring, detection, optimization, threat research, threat hunting, and intelligence. These capabilities are further enhanced with incident response and forensic investigations, making CYREBRO an essential tool for a wide array of organizations confronted with diverse risks and cyberattacks. By significantly reducing mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR), CYREBRO ensures that businesses can maintain continuity with minimal disruption. With its 100% channel-based model, CYREBRO offers an extensive network of expertise with unparalleled support and collaboration.

Among the Gartner report's key findings:

'Security operations teams have a wide range of complex responsibilities. Outsourcing certain elements of security delivery eases the workload of the security operations center (SOC) and provides resources that can be focused on operational requirements.'

'Buyers often invest in TDIR-capable products without fully staffing its daily operations and maintenance. Using co-managed security monitoring services enables them to derive more value from complex areas such as architecture, maintenance and content development while retaining ownership and access to technology investments.'

"CYREBRO ensures that businesses not only gain real-time visibility into their security posture but also provides swift correlation and prioritization of security events that most need attention," said CYREBRO Co-Founder and CEO Nadav Arbel. "CYREBRO's technology and team constantly provides recommendations and steps to mitigate against cyber threats.

By leveraging AI and machine learning to drastically improve detection sophistication and precision, the CYREBRO team and technology provide clients with a clear picture of their security posture, and actionable steps to reduce security risk. We believe, being recognized in the Gartner report validates the consistent value we strive to deliver to our clients, underscoring our commitment to transforming how organizations address and neutralize cyber threats."

Gartner, Market Guide for Co-Managed Security Monitoring Services, 4 March 2024. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner members can access the full report here. (For Gartner subscribers only)

About CYREBRO

CYREBRO is a Managed Detection and Response solution that rapidly detects, analyzes, investigates and responds to cyber threats. CYREBRO's capabilities cover strategic monitoring and detection, optimization/threat research, threat hunting and threat intelligence which are augmented with incident response and forensic investigations. Backed with more than 1,500 constantly optimized detection algorithms, CYREBRO monitors numerous companies facing a wide variety of risks and attacks to shorten mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR). CYREBRO is vendor-neutral and easily connects to hundreds of different tools and systems, delivering time-to-value within hours. To learn more, visit www.cyrebro.io .

