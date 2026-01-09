CytoReason extends its collaboration with Sanofi to advance AI-driven drug discovery

This marks CytoReason's fifth commercial deal of 2025 and builds on its track record with half of the world's top twenty pharma companies, which have leveraged its technology across a range of programs.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CytoReason, a leader in AI-powered computational disease modeling, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with Sanofi for the third time. This multi-year agreement, valued at up to $16 million, further solidifies their partnership.

CytoReason technology enables researchers to extract insights from molecular and clinical data, empowering R&D teams across the organization to leverage scientific evidence accurately, efficiently, and at scale.

"We made a rare choice in this industry: to be a tech company, not a biotech company. To build novel AI technology that can unlock meaningful insights at scale, not to develop our own drugs. We invest every dollar in developing our technology platform rather than in building a drug portfolio. And today, our AI platform is empowering R&D teams across many of the leading pharma companies to impact patients' lives," said Prof. Yehuda Chowers, CytoReason's Chief Medical Officer.

Built on an evidence graph trained on hundreds of thousands of data points, the CytoReason models give scientists a mechanistic understanding of disease biology and drug effects across genes, pathways, cells, and clinical features of different patient subpopulations.

CytoReason's scientific research framework embeds the hundreds of scientific and development questions a drug developer would ask of the data. The framework draws on insights from over a hundred drug development programs CytoReason has analyzed over the years and continues to expand as new modalities and development strategies emerge across the industry.

CytoReason's technology is a game-changer in generating scientific narratives and supporting key inflection points throughout the drug-development process. It helps R&D teams move faster and make high-stakes decisions with greater confidence.

"We're honored to scale our collaboration with immunology powerhouse Sanofi. This next phase of our collaboration will allow Sanofi scientists to benefit from CytoReason's cutting-edge science coupled with the latest technology advancements in compute and modeling, to inform decisions at speed and increase impact," said Nicole van Poppel, CytoReason's Chief Business Officer.

About CytoReason

CytoReason is a technology company transforming biopharma's decision-making from trial and error to data-driven, using computational disease models for predictive asset insights. Therapeutic area leaders, research teams, and scientists of all levels rely on CytoReason's technology to increase the speed and accuracy of R&D decisions. Backed by strategic investors such as NVIDIA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Pfizer, CytoReason's technology is used by top pharma companies across the globe. Learn more at www.cytoreason.com.

Contacts

Zeev Ben Shachar

[email protected]

Elya Cowland

Gova10 for CytoReason

[email protected]

SOURCE CytoReason