D-ID Appoints Anna Osipov as VP Corporate Development

Anna Osipov joins leading AI-generated digital human platform to drive the company's growth and value in the competitive Generative AI space

WILMINGTON, Del., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D-ID , the leading platform for the generation of digital humans, announced today the appointment of Anna Osipov as VP Corporate Development. Anna will lead D-ID's strategic growth initiatives, overseeing due diligence, financial modeling, partnerships, and other opportunities to drive the company's expansion, while also supporting fundraising, investor relations, and overall business strategy.

Anna Osipov, VP Corporate Development, D-ID

Anna is an innovative executive with over 15 years of experience spanning the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Her expertise lies in strategy and operations, with a particular focus on early-growth investments, as well as corporate strategic partnerships.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anna to the D-ID team as our VP of Corporate Development," said Gil Perry, Co-Founder and CEO at D-ID. "Anna's extensive experience and proven track record in strategic partnerships and business strategy make her an invaluable asset to our company as we continue to drive growth and innovation in the Generative AI space."

Before joining D-ID Anna served as the VP, Value Creation at Greenfield Partners (formerly TPG Growth), a Growth Venture Capital firm investing in Cybersecurity and Data Infrastructure companies. Prior to that, Anna was an investor at OIF Ventures in Australia, where she led a wide variety of investments, sat on several boards, and provided ongoing portfolio management and assistance to over 40 portfolio companies. Earlier in her career, Anna worked as an associate in a family office and in a startup as VP of Partnerships.

"I am truly excited to join the D-ID team, true innovators in the Generative AI space," said Anna Osipov, the newly appointed VP Corporate Development at D-ID. "I look forward to leveraging my expertise to identify strategic opportunities, forge impactful partnerships, and drive sustainable growth for D-ID in this dynamic industry."

About D-ID:

D-ID specializes in the advancement of user interfaces via its proprietary Natural User Interface (NUI). Founded in 2017 and supported by tier 1 VCs, D-ID is revolutionizing content creation and digital interaction by converting text, audio, and images into lifelike Digital People. Serving a diverse clientele, from sales and marketing and customer experience platforms to Fortune 500 companies, D-ID combines expertise in facial synthesis and deep learning to deliver interactive AI experiences at scale. For more information,

visit www.d-id.com .

