D-ID Launches 'Agentic Videos', Turning Passive Content into Interactive AI Experiences

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D-ID, a leader in enterprise-grade AI avatar solutions, today announced the launch of Agentic Videos, a new capability that transforms traditional video into interactive, conversational experiences powered by real-time AI agents.

Agentic Videos: Turn Any Video into an Interactive AI Experience Speed Speed

The launch builds on D-ID's recently introduced V4 Expressive Visual Agents, a new generation of digital humans capable of low-latency, natural conversation. With Agentic Videos, D-ID extends these real-time capabilities into video itself, shifting content from a linear, one-way format into a more interactive, two-way experience, with knowledge, memory, a digital human interface, and agentic capabilities.

Video has become the content format of choice, but it has remained one-directional in an increasingly interactive digital world. Agentic Videos combine the most powerful format for content delivery: video, with real-time, interactive AI, creating a more engaging and responsive experience for both viewers and creators.

Viewers can explore content more deeply, ask questions, and personalize their experience, while creators gain richer insight into how audiences engage, where attention holds, and what resonates.

Each Agentic Video includes a visual AI agent - a human-like avatar that is able to conduct a natural conversation with the viewer. It understands the video's script and context, enabling real-time interaction throughout the experience. Users can ask questions, request clarification, or dive deeper into specific topics via voice or chat. The agent is integrated as an additional layer within the video experience and remains available both during playback and after the video ends, so the experience continues beyond the video itself.

This shift marks a fundamental change in how information is consumed, signaling that agentic workflows are the future of digital engagement, yielding high value across the entire corporate ecosystem. In advertising and product marketing, agentic videos bridge the gap between awareness and conversion by transforming a static commercial into a personalized consultation; potential customers no longer just watch a product demo - they can ask about specific features, compare pricing, or request a tailored use case in real-time. Similarly, for internal corporate applications like learning & development, these videos function as 24/7 subject matter experts. Instead of a passive onboarding session where information is easily forgotten, employees can probe for deeper context on company policy or technical training, ensuring higher knowledge retention and a more intuitive, self-paced learning journey.

Unlike standard interactive video tools, Agentic Videos are powered by real-time AI visual agents that understand both the content and the intent behind user queries. Responses are grounded in the original video script, with the ability to incorporate additional knowledge sources, ensuring answers remain accurate, contextual, and aligned with the creator's message.

Built on D-ID's V4 architecture, Agentic Videos benefit from sub-second response latency and advanced expression control, enabling interactions that feel immediate and natural.

The experience is fully integrated into the video player, allowing users to access the AI agent at any point via a dedicated interaction icon. At the end of the video, the agent appears automatically to continue the conversation, extending engagement without interrupting the viewing experience.

Because D-ID's avatars power both the video and the agent, the same persona carries through the entire experience, enabling a natural shift from watching to interacting, while strengthening continuity and trust.

Agentic Videos also introduce a new layer of analytics for content creators. Organizations can track user interactions, including conversation volume, engagement time, and the topics and sentiment of viewer questions, providing deeper insight into audience needs and content effectiveness.

"Video has always been a one-way medium," said Gil Perry, Co-Founder and CEO of D-ID. "With our V4 agents, we've brought digital humans to scale, enabling natural, real-time interaction. With Agentic Videos, we're bringing that capability directly into content, so instead of just watching, you're interacting. This opens up a new, much more effective way for organizations to train their employees, communicate with their clients, and market their products more efficiently."

The new capability is integrated into the simpleshow platform following D-ID's 2025 acquisition, enabling enterprises to create and deploy interactive, AI-powered videos across training, customer engagement, and internal communications.

Agentic Videos are available immediately across all subscription plans, with a flexible, credit-based model designed to scale for enterprise use.

Agentic Videos represent the next step in D-ID's vision of digital humans as the interface layer for enterprise software, evolving from real-time agents (V4) to fully interactive, conversational content experiences.

For more information, visit: https://www.d-id.com/agentic-videos/

ABOUT D-ID: D-ID is the world leader in generative AI for video and digital humans, enabling frictionless, real-time interaction through its Real-Time Streaming API. Its technology powers lifelike digital presenters, learning companions, and virtual assistants for Fortune 500 companies and mission-driven organizations alike. With its AI-based explainer video creation platform, it helps organizations in more than 70 countries translate complexity into clear, engaging communication through smart, scalable, and human-centric video experiences.

PRESS CONTACT:

Leah Stern

D-ID Press Office

[email protected]

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IBuvv6STxg8

SOURCE D-ID