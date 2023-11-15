D-ID Named A CES Innovation Awards Honoree

D-ID Creative Reality Studio Mobile App is recognized for its groundbreaking AI multimodal video platform that generates interactive digital people

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D-ID, the leading AI-powered content creation solution is proud to announce that it has been named a CES® 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree for its Creative Reality Studio Mobile App. Powered by D-ID's API, the mobile app features the core functionalities of D-ID's Creative Reality Studio, and allows users to create AI generated videos of digital people based on a single image and a written script or audio recording. The high-quality videos can be created in 119 languages and use the strongest text and photo generation models to produce original videos in seconds. With its text-to-video technology, users can deploy interactive digital people and combine the power of AI with the look and feel inherent to human interaction.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The panel of Innovation Award judges includes members of the media, designers and engineers, and reviews submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics and design. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record number of over 3000 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2024, the world's most powerful technology event, happening Jan. 9-12 in Las Vegas, NV.

D-ID's Creative Reality Studio dramatically reduces the time, hassle and costs of video production, allowing for the creation of highly personalized, AI-generated media for marketing, customer experience, corporate training, AI assistants, and more. Powered by D-ID's API, the mobile app features the core functionalities of the Creative Reality studio, allowing millions of new users to create digital assets to promote a business or their personal brand with ease and from the palm of their hands. With a new subscriber every 3 seconds, and over 150 million videos generated, D-ID sits at the precipice of next gen AI for content and video creation.

"We are so grateful for this recognition from CES Innovation Awards. It affirms and energizes our commitment to transforming how people engage with digital technology with the clear understanding that it matters how information is delivered," said Gil Perry, CEO and co-founder of D-ID. "We envision a future in which human-computer interactions are natural and intuitive. We believe that human authenticity and warmth is needed to properly connect and support people and our Creative Reality Studio puts that capability into the hands of our users."

The CES 2024 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2024.The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given before.

About D-ID:

D-ID is a Tel Aviv-based startup specializing in the advancement of user interfaces via its proprietary Natural User Interface (NUI). Founded in 2017 and supported by tier 1 VCs, D-ID is revolutionizing content creation by converting text, audio, and images into lifelike Digital People. Serving a diverse clientele, from sales and marketing and customer experience platforms to Fortune 500 companies, D-ID combines expertise in facial synthesis and deep learning to deliver interactive AI experiences atscale. For more information, visit www.d-id.com.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech . Follow us @CTAtech .

About CES:

CES® is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2024 will take place Jan. 9-12, 2024, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

