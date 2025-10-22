Dafna Cohen-Asher Named CEO of Lycored, ADAMA-Owned Global Leader in Natural Ingredients for the Food, Beverage, and Supplement Industries

Bringing 15 years of international experience in business development, M&A, and strategic project leadership

BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA (SZSE: 000553), a global leader in crop protection, has announced the appointment of Dafna Cohen-Asher as Chief Executive Officer of Lycored, an ADAMA subsidiary that develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for the health and beauty industries, as well as nature-based coloring, flavoring, and texturizer ingredients for food and beverages. Lycored operates extensively across global markets and continues to expand its reach, serving a diverse portfolio of clients in the health, food, and beauty sectors.

Lycored, which recently marked its 30th anniversary, is the world's largest producer of lycopene, a natural antioxidant extracted from tomatoes and widely used in dietary supplements and natural ingredients for the food and beverage industry. The company applies a unique model that utilizes the entire tomato fruit, achieving zero waste, and offers more than 100 different products to over 75 countries, primarily in North America, Europe, and Japan. Its portfolio includes a variety of carotenoids, vitamins, minerals, and naturally derived food-enhancing agents.

Cohen-Asher brings 15 years of international experience in business development, mergers and acquisitions, and the strategic management of complex projects. She joined ADAMA in 2017 and most recently served as the company's Head of Corporate Development, leading major international acquisitions in Peru, Greece, the United States, and other markets. Prior to joining ADAMA, she served as Senior Director of Business Development at Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Throughout her career, Cohen-Asher has gained extensive managerial experience across diverse cultures and markets, including the United States, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. In her new role, she will be responsible for shaping and executing Lycored's growth strategy, strengthening its global sales and marketing network, and deepening relationships and collaborations with customers worldwide, while overseeing the company's teams in Israel, the United States, and Europe.

Eric Dereudre, Lycored Chairman and ADAMA's Chief Commercial Officer, commented: "Lycored is a strong company with significant growth potential. Dafna brings extensive experience in transforming strategy into results, and appointing a prominent manager who has developed within ADAMA emphasizes the importance we place to this business and our confidence in its growth potential. I am confident that Dafna will lead Lycored forward and unlock new opportunities in the food and health sectors."

Dafna Cohen-Asher, incoming CEO of Lycored, said: "I am excited to lead a company that combines the power of nature-based ingredients with scientific and research excellence. Lycored will continue to be a partner in innovation in the food and beverage, dietary supplement, and beauty industries, offering naturally derived, top-quality solutions that promote health, beauty, and wellness. We will build on our strong scientific foundation, while remaining deeply committed to the values that have guided Lycored for over 30 years."

