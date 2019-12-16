Dafni Files Suit Against Companies Selling Knock-off Ceramic Straightening Brushes

The complaints allege that the defendants infringe three utility patents and one design patent relating to Dafni's innovative "DAFNI" ceramic heated straightening brush. Instyler is further charged with infringing the design patent relating to the travel version of the DAFNI brush, the "DAFNI GO."

Dafni Hair Products is a family-owned and operated company based in Israel. The original DAFNI brush was the result of years of work by Sharon Rabi and her father, Kobi Guy. The father/daughter engineer team worked together to develop a modern alternative to the hair straightening flat iron, providing improved straightening power in significantly less time. The DAFNI launched in 2015 to much fanfare after Sharon, then 28 years old, posted a video of herself using the tool, which went viral and now has more than 120 million views across social media platforms.

Sharon and Kobi secured patents throughout the world to protect their invention. Knock-off brushes like those sold by the defendants, often of a much lower quality, have impeded Dafni's ability to expand the reach of its brushes. These lawsuits represent the latest step in Dafni's ongoing efforts to vigorously protect its intellectual property.

"The DAFNI brush embodies years of blood, sweat, and tears from our family," said Sharon Rabi. "My hope is for women around the world to be able to use the DAFNI brush to spend less time straightening their hair, and more time pursuing their dreams. As a mother of three, I know that every minute counts. We are committed to stopping the sale of lower-quality brushes that use our design and technology."

Guy A Shaked Investments Ltd, which owns the patents at issue, joins the litigation with Dafni Hair Products, the exclusive licensee to the patents.

Dafni Hair Products, Ltd. and Guy A Shaked Investments, Ltd. are represented by Latham & Watkins LLP in the case.

About Dafni Hair Products, Ltd.

Dafni Hair Products, Ltd. is a family owned and operated business based in Raanana, Israel. Dafni sells the ceramic hair straightening brush invented by founders Sharon Rabi and Kobi Guy. Dafni continues to innovate in the hair styling space, launching travel-friendly heated straightening brushes and a "shine line" of hair care products. For more information, please visit www.dafnihair.com.

Contact: info@dafnihair.com

SOURCE Dafni Hair Products, Ltd.

Related Links

https://dafnihair.com

