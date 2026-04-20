Dario Demonstrates Improved Workplace Function and Productivity Outcomes Through Digital Behavioral Health Program: Real-World Study Published in JMIR Formative Research

Findings highlight the role of continuous behavioral support in improving focus, productivity and day-to-day functioning – key priorities for employers and health plans

Statistically significant improvements in workplace functioning highlight the potential economic value of Dario's digital health solutions for payers

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) (the "Company", "DarioHealth" or "Dario"), a leader in global digital health, today announced the publication of new peer-reviewed research in JMIR Formative Research demonstrating meaningful improvements in workplace functioning among participants using Dario's digital behavioral health program.

The study, titled Enhancing Workplace Outcomes Through Digital Behavioral Health Programs: Retrospective Real–World Study, demonstrated statistically significant improvements in workplace functioning among users of Dario's behavioral health solutions. Among 1,254 users who reported concentration difficulties at baseline, significant improvements were observed within the first six weeks, with even greater gains by weeks 6 to 10. Comparable improvements were observed for procrastination (n=1,004) and mistakes at work (n=167). These measures – focus, task completion and accuracy – are established contributors to absenteeism and presenteeism.

For employers and health plans, the findings reinforce the connection between behavioral health and workforce productivity – an increasingly significant driver of both employee well-being and total cost of care.

"Behavioral health issues show up in missed tasks, poor focus, and stress on the job," said Omar Manejwala, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Dario. "This study shows that timely, in-the-moment support improves how people function day to day, including at work."

For employers, the stakes are significant: illness-related lost productivity – including absenteeism and reduced on-the-job performance (i.e., presenteeism) – costs U.S. employers an estimated $575 billion annually. This highlights the need for scalable solutions like Dario that help employees manage health challenges while maintaining daily functioning at work.

"Employers are increasingly focused on solutions that can deliver measurable outcomes at scale," said Yifat Hershcovitz, PhD, VP Clinical & Scientific Affairs at Dario. "These findings further validate Dario's approach of combining behavioral science, data-driven insights and continuous engagement to help people develop sustainable habits that improve everyday functioning and health outcomes."

The publication adds to the growing body of peer-reviewed evidence supporting Dario's digital health platform, which integrates behavioral health with cardiometabolic support to address the interconnected chronic condition management needs of employer and health plan populations.

About DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the potential economic value of the Company's digital health solutions for payers, that the costs to employers relating to illness-related lost productivity highlights the need for scalable solutions like Dario that help employees manage health challenges while maintaining daily functioning at work, and the impact of the Company's approach in the development of sustainable habits that improve everyday functioning. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contacts

Michael Lipari

SVP Corporate Development

[email protected]

+1-201-785-6310

Rob Halpern

SVP Marketing

[email protected]

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SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.