Dario Expands Partnership with Large Regional Health Plan

Dario to provide support for members living with diabetes alongside existing hypertension solution

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, announced today the expansion of its agreement with a large regional health plan (the "Plan") to deliver highly personalized digital health solutions to Plan members living with diabetes with the launch anticipated to be in the first quarter of 2024.

The Plan is adding Dario's support for diabetes to complement the current solution in place for hypertension. Dario provides support for diabetes and hypertension as part of the Company's cardiometabolic product suite designed to address frequently co-occurring chronic health needs with integrated, holistic support. Dario's diabetes solution is proven to engage members in healthier behaviors to drive lower cost of care, with recent research demonstrating estimated medical cost savings of $5,077 for Dario users compared to non-users.

"Our ability to engage members for long-term success and deliver real financial value continues to drive demand in the payer market, including among our existing clients," said Rick Anderson, President of Dario. "Dario is excited to expand our relationship with the Plan and engage more of its members with our highly personalized support for multi-chronic health needs. We believe this further validates our multi-condition strategy which allows us to create more value within each customer than point solutions by accessing a larger eligible population under additional conditions. It also demonstrates Dario's ability to expand our offerings with health plans over time."

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention, and results. Making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers, providers of care and directly to consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected timing of the contract launch, and the potential benefits that may be realized by users utilizing Dario's platform. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

