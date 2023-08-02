Dario Introduces GLP-1 Behavior Change Program to Help Achieve Weight Loss Goals and Better Overall Health Outcomes

New program delivers whole health behavior change program to improve member health and deliver valuable insights to Dario's partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, announced a new program today to deliver tailored behavior change support for individuals using GLP-1s and other anti-obesity drugs. The new program will help members realize the transformational power of these new medications while improving overall health and potentially help Dario's partners gain better insights on the impact across their populations.

Consumers are driving a surge in demand for GLP-1s and employers and payers are working to solve for access with a limited understanding of broader clinical and financial implications. Early research highlights one key challenge: long-term adoption needed to realize the full benefits of the medications for both patients and payers, as two out of three people stop taking the drug in the first year.

GLP-1s are U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved for use in adults with certain related chronic conditions when used in conjunction with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity. Dario's solution is designed to help people successfully realize their weight loss goals alongside these medications and beyond their prescription by focusing on a whole health approach. Dario's proven combination of innovative technologies and human support is proven to impact multiple chronic conditions by focusing on changing the underlying health behaviors.

Billions of data insights from Dario's decade of direct-to-consumer experience are used to drive highly personalized journeys focused on driving healthier lifestyle behaviors, and the new GLP-1 program builds on this approach to deliver long-term behavior change. Members using a GLP-1 or other anti-obesity medication who enroll in Dario's cardiometabolic solution will receive a highly personalized experience optimizing digital coaching and professional human support to improve overall health.

Members will also have access to Dario's new Medication Cabinet, a digital tool developed through collaboration with the Company's strategic partner, Sanofi US, that allows members to track their medication adherence. The new feature will help members manage their overall care and treatment plan in one place through a richer experience. Data insights available as part of Dario's solution will help partners better understand member adherence and the impact on overall member health.

"The standard of care for obesity is evolving, and we believe Dario's proven ability to sustainably change behaviors will best help our members and partners realize the full potential of these anti-obesity medications: long-term weight loss and better overall health. Our wealth of data insights today guides member engagement alongside medical weight loss interventions, and this new program adds a new dimension to the level of insights and guidance we can provide our partners on this emerging priority," said Rick Anderson, President of Dario.

