Dario Introduces Integration of Twill Behavioral Health Capabilities into Cardiometabolic Health Solution to Enhance Member Engagement and Outcomes

The integration of Twill's condition-specific, expert-led peer groups will enhance the member experience and deepen engagement with Dario's proven cardiometabolic solution

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market announced today the integration of condition-specific communities and peer groups with personalized navigation capabilities into its cardiometabolic solution to improve outcomes-based engagement, marking a significant milestone in the integration of the Dario-Twill product offering.

Social support plays a key role in chronic condition management by improving the psychological well-being of people living with chronic health needs, as proven by the engagement driven by the legacy Twill Care Community. This in turn supports the bidirectional relationship between mental and physical health to improve overall health outcomes. Dario's holistic approach to addressing diabetes, pre-diabetes, hypertension, and weight management needs, including support for people taking a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medication, has long employed a variety of personal digital mental health tools as part of its cardiometabolic solution. The integration of Twill's proven approach to leveraging experts, content and peer groups to drive better health and well-being creates a unique capability for Dario to engage members more deeply in condition management and overall health improvement, while broadening the pool of data insights collected from user interactions on the platform.

With these enhanced features, Dario members can join peer-to-peer condition groups, connect with health care experts for guidance, and access personalized educational content to support their health management journey. The new functions on Dario's platform offering social support will enrich personalization of each individual's experience to deepen engagement over time and improve outcomes.

"There is no single standard of care for every chronic health condition that will work across the diversity of members on Dario's platform. That's why we are constantly assessing clinical evidence and behavioral engagement data to continuously enhance the way we support our members. The new enhancements provide an element that many people need in order to achieve better results. Integrating these capabilities into the Dario platform is just the first step in driving a deeper, more effective approach to health management as we aim to build out the market's most holistic, consumer-centric digital health platform," said Keren Zimmerman, Chief Product Officer at Dario.

"One common theme we hear in the market is the need for better adoption of digital health. We believe that our ability to leverage unique social and community capabilities from Twill by Dario will assist us in creating one of the most comprehensive engagement platforms in the market. Combined with our proven approach to chronic condition management, we believe that we are able to offer an unparalleled ability to engage the right members at the right time for maximum, sustainable impact," said Steven Nelson, Chief Commercial Officer at Dario.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the potential benefits of the integration of the Dario-Twill product offering and that leveraging unique social and community capabilities from Twill by Dario will assist the Company in creating one of the most comprehensive engagement platforms in the market. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

