Dario Publishes New Peer-Reviewed Study that Deepens the Body of Evidence that Managing Cardiometabolic Conditions in One Integrated Platform Improves Clinical Outcomes

Quasi-randomized study demonstrates the value of Dario's integrated approach to provide one solution for members to manage diabetes, pre-diabetes, blood pressure, weight and taking a GLP-1

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, announced today new research published in the leading peer-reviewed journal for digital health and medicine, Journal of Internet Medicine (JMIR) demonstrating a clinically significant reduction in blood glucose levels for members using Dario to manage weight alongside diabetes.

More than 80% of people living with Type 2 diabetes are overweight and the two conditions are closely linked to the same underlying unhealthy behaviors. Dario's cardiometabolic solution helps people manage related cardiometabolic health needs, including diabetes, pre-diabetes, blood pressure, weight and support for people taking a GLP-1, with a single integrated and highly personalized experience. Dario's solution is designed to help people adopt the healthier behaviors required to support improved clinical outcomes, which includes self-health management behaviors such as monitoring weight and blood glucose.

This new retrospective, quasi-randomized study examined the data from 1,932 Dario members over the course of a year. Fifty percent of the members that regularly used Dario's weight monitoring feature were propensity score matched with 50% of the members who did not use the weight monitoring feature based on demographic and clinical characteristics.

Over a six-month period, members using a digital weight monitoring feature experienced a significant reduction in blood glucose levels and BMI, unlike the matched control group that never used weight monitoring. Eighty-five percent of individuals in the weight monitoring group achieved a reduction in blood glucose levels below the estimated A1c threshold of 9.0 in their last month of measurement compared to 76% of the individuals in the group using Dario to manage diabetes alone. Weight variability was positively associated with blood glucose levels while BMI lagged by one month was not associated with blood glucose levels. These comprehensive findings support the broader use of digital self-monitoring tools in diabetes management, emphasizing their role in enhancing patient outcomes through empowerment and active participation.

"The reality for so many people living with Type 2 diabetes is that addressing weight is a critical factor in realizing meaningful clinical improvements. We set out to more clearly evaluate our intensive multidisciplinary approach showing how giving people one solution can lead to better diabetes outcomes and are thrilled to see the data demonstrates real clinical improvements from addressing these two conditions in one solution," said Yifat Hershcovitz, PhD., Vice President of Clinical and Scientific Affairs at Dario.

"Type 2 diabetes and obesity share the same web of underlying health behaviors, and yet we often ask people to engage in multiple solutions to address these conditions separately. It adds undue burden to the behavior change process and can impede engagement on one or both conditions, which ultimately hurts outcomes. The results of this study show a clear benefit to having a single approach, and we are excited to continue adding evidence of the need for more integrated chronic condition solutions like Dario," said Omar Manejwala, M.D., Chief Medical Officer.

The research was conducted in partnership with Integrative Pain Laboratory, the School of Public Health at the University of Haifa.

You can access the full study here.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

