Dario Signs New Agreement with a Major Health Insurer in Arizona Representing Hundreds of Thousands of Lives Through Amwell Partnership

Agreement representative of Dario's channel-led growth strategy to bring cardiometabolic digital health solution at scale to self-insured employers seeking measurable reductions in cardiometabolic risk and total cost of care via payer relationships

NEW YORK, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) (the "Company", "DarioHealth" or "Dario"), a leader in global digital health, today announced a new agreement with a major health insurer with a stronghold in Arizona, entered into through its strategic channel partnership with Amwell. This opportunity makes Dario's cardiometabolic solution available to the insurer's Administrative Services Only ("ASO") book of business, representing access to hundreds of thousands of covered lives.

"This agreement demonstrates how our channel strategy is driving scalable, efficient access to large employer populations," said Erez Raphael, Dario's Chief Executive Officer. "By leveraging channel partner infrastructure and relationships, we can rapidly reach a high-value ASO population like this and embed Dario within the health plan ecosystem. This approach enables us to expand recurring revenue opportunities while delivering measurable clinical and economic outcomes for employers and reinforces a repeatable model for growth across our expanding channel partnerships."

Dario's solution will be positioned as a differentiated offering within the insurer's ASO portfolio for employer clients seeking to address diabetes, hypertension and weight management through a unified, behaviorally-driven approach. Employers can adopt the solution based on their specific population needs and benefits strategy, with tailored deployments at scale.

Dario uniquely delivers up to 5x return on investment ("ROI") to employers as demonstrated in a study funded by Sanofi and provides a clinically-grounded solution validated by more than 100 scientific studies, including peer reviewed journal publications and conference abstracts – which represents one of the largest bodies of published scientific evidence among all digital health companies. The savings seen by Dario clients are produced through fewer hospitalizations and improvements in key metrics, including systolic blood pressure, A1C and hyperglycemic events.

Leveraging Amwell's market reach, Dario advances its capital-efficient growth model that lowers customer acquisition costs, accelerates sales cycles and supports scalable expansion across employer populations. Dario has access to over 116 million covered lives through its expanding channel partnership network.

About DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the Company's expectations regarding the benefits of the agreement and collaboration with Amwell; the Company's expectations regarding employer adoption of its solutions; the Company's expectations regarding recurring revenue opportunities and scalable growth; the Company's expectations regarding the clinical and economic benefits of its solutions; and the Company's expectations regarding the expansion of its channel partnerships and access to covered lives. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contacts

Michael Lipari

SVP Corporate Development

[email protected]

+1-201-785-6310

Rob Halpern

SVP Marketing

[email protected]

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SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.